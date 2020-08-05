Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: August 5 is special for BJP, another historic step towards Ram temple

Ayodhya: Today i.e. 5 August 2020 is going to be a historic day. In a short time, PM Narendra Modi will participate in Ram temple Bhumi Pujan and will lay the foundation stone. People have waited for this historic moment for years. In this regard, preparations for the program have been completed in Ayodhya. At the same time, where Lord Rama had a shelter under the tarpaulin, now Ram is going to get a three-storey grand temple. In such a situation, if this day has come after the hearing and actions of the court, sitting in the grand temple of Sri Ram and after hearing and proceedings in the court for many years, then this day is special. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee will have to pay the price of not withdrawing the lockdown on August 5: BJP

Posters and hoardings are visible in Ayodhya about miles away and Bhoomi Poojan in the Ram Janmabhoomi and Shri Ram temple on national highways. It is written on all these posters that PM Narendra Modi will worship the land. Large screens have been installed at many places to see the Bhoomi Poojan to be held in Ayodhya and the atmosphere and guests present there. This entire program will be started by PM Narendra Modi and Sangh Pramukh Mohan Bhagwat.

August 5 is something special for the BJP. Because exactly 5 years ago, on 5 August 2019, Narendra Modi's government abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Let me tell you that there have been many advocates of Ram temple, but Narendra Modi has worked out one step ahead, not only on the issue of Ram temple but on many issues.

Pictures of the makers of RSS and pictures of PM Narendra Modi have been installed in the hoardings everywhere. These hoardings will feature photographs of Sangh’s founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Guru Golwalkar, as well as Mahant Avaidyanath and Narendra Modi. You will hear Jai Shri Ram slogans all over the city.