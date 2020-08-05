Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Bala Saheb Thackeray remembered on Shiv Sena poster in Maharashtra on the occasion of construction of Ram temple

Mumbai: On August 5, today, the Ram temple Bhoomipujan will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. After this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the temple. Meanwhile, politicians and all parties from across the country are congratulating Ram temple, as well as engaged in doing mixed politics. But today is a festival of joy and historical moment for everyone. In such a situation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also issued a statement. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Threatening tweet of Muslim Personal Law Board on Ram Utsav, given example of Hagia Sophia

Actually, banners have been put up all over Mumbai. These banners have a picture of the late Bala Saheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also been given the credit for the construction of the Ram temple on this. This banner has been installed in areas like Dadar, Powai, Worli in Mumbai. On the banner it is written that the dream of Ram temple of Hindus is fulfilled today because of the thundering of the late Balasaheb Thackeray's Ram temple. Jai Shri Ram has been written in the banner as well as the introduction of Ram and dream fulfillment has also been written

Please tell that Balasaheb Thackeray has said openly in many of his interviews that Shiv Sainiks have contributed in the demolition of Babri Masjid. It is impossible to build a Ram temple and do not miss Bala Saheb, because Bala Saheb has been speaking in favor of self-respect of society, country and Hindus throughout his lifetime. In such a situation, the contribution of Bala Saheb on this auspicious occasion cannot be forgotten during the construction of Ram temple.