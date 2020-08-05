Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: During Bhumi Pujan, PM Narendra Modi gave Dakshina to the whole country, what did the priests ask for?

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya today, before Bhoomi Pujan was done. PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were involved in this. Although according to Hindu customs, the pandit who is performing the puja has to pay dakshina, but what the priest demanded for dakshina during this time is very unique. Also Read – Ram mandir bhoomi pujan: Social media has become popular in devotion, Shriram is in trend today, people said- thanks Modi

Amidst the chanting, when PM Modi did the work of laying the ground and laying the foundation, after this, he had to give important Dakshina in the Yajna. But during this, the priest said that Dakshina is important in any yagna. Today Dakshina has received so much that today the blessings of many people are being received. Now, what more can someone give than Dakshina? The priest said that the problems that have been resolved have been resolved. If anything else is added on August 5, God will be pleased.

Let me tell you that during this time, PM Modi paid obeisance to Lord Ram and also applied tilak on his own forehead. During this time, the PM laid the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi by placing 9 rocks. During this time hundreds of saints became witness to this scene. Please tell that during this time, social distancing was also taken care of. In no way were the rules bestowed.