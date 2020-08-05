Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed not only in the country but also abroad, people waved saffron in America

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan. During this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Ram temple. Lord Rama will no longer sit under the tarpaulin but in the huge temple of Ayodhya in his home. Because of this, there is an atmosphere of happiness in this country, not only in the whole world. During this time also people in America were seen expressing happiness in view of the beginning of construction of Ram temple. Also Read – PM Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit Ramjanmabhoomi, made these 3 records

A large number of people from the Indian community gathered in Capitol Hills, Washington DC. People of the Indian community here expressed happiness about laying the foundation for the construction of the Ram temple and also waved saffron. During this time children, elders, women and elders also appeared. Let me tell you that after a long dispute that lasted for hundreds of years, a dispute finally came to an end today and the Ram temple will be established.

USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NofEWuM3E9

– ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

However, during this time too, a lot of efforts were made by some politicians to try to spoil mutual harmony. On one hand, the Babri Masjid’s party Iqbal Ansari is going to join the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan. At the same time, the controversial tweet was made by All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. However, people criticized this tweet and said that you are not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court.