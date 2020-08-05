Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Muslim Personal Law Board’s threatening tweet on Ram Utsav, given example of Hagia Sophia

new Delhi: On August 5, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many distinguished people of the country are reaching Ayodhya to participate in Bhoomi Pujan. After this, the construction work of the temple will be started. Ram temple construction work is being started after the decision given by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Muslim Personal Law Board probably did not believe the Supreme Court. We are saying this because even after the court’s decision, an objectionable tweet has been made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: August 5 is special for BJP, another historic step towards Ram temple

On this special occasion, the Muslim Personal Law Board questioned the decision of the Supreme Court, giving the example of Hagia Sophia Mosque, saying that Babri Masjid was and always will be. The Personal Law Board tweeted from the official Twitter handle that Babri Masjid was and always will be. Hagia Sophia is a great example of this. Reconstruction on the ground by oppressive, shameful, unjust and majority appeasement decisions cannot change this. No need to be sad because no situation lasts forever.

It is worth noting that in the past, the order to convert the Hagia Sophia Museum, 1500 years old and famous as a World Heritage Site in Turkey, into the mosque has been issued. Many countries of the world had also filed objections against this. Explain that after the capture of Istanbul in the year 1434, the mosque was transformed by the Osmani Sultanate and it was made a museum. It is a historic building. It was also a church for many centuries.