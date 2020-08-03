Ram Mandir: Iqbal Ansari received invitation to join Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, Mohan Bhagwat will be special guest

new Delhi: Preparations for Bhoomipujan of Ram Janmabhoomi have started in Ayodhya. The program of Bhoomi Poojan started with worship of Lord Shrinesh from 9 am today. This program will run for 3 days. In this regard, invitations are being sent to all the guests to participate in the Ram temple Bhoomipujan. A card of this has also been revealed. On this card, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been called a special guest and Prime Minister Modi has also been named a special guest. At the same time, Iqbal Ansari, a party in Ayodhya case, has also been invited to join the Bhoomi Poojan. Also Read – Ram Mandir: Bhoomi Poojan has started for construction of temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi will also participate, know full detail

In the card sent by President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on behalf of Ram Janmabhoomi Shreetra Trust, it has been written that Bhumi Pujan and commencement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be done by the Prime Minister’s Tax Lotus. It is further written in this card that Mohan Bhagwat, head of the National Self-Service Association, will be present as a special guest. Also Read – Lockdown in Bengal shows anti-Hindu mindset of Trinamool on the day of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya: Rahul Sinha

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, receives invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya. He says, “I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. ” pic.twitter.com/z1PZMJdwsw Also Read – India does not need ‘Western’ concepts like secularism: KN Govindacharya – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Please tell that this card has also been sent to UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel will also attend the event. Explain that only a select few have been invited for the Ram temple of Bhumi Pujan. It also has a name of Iqbal Ansari. On receiving the invitation, Iqbal said that I will definitely be a part of the program. We have received invitation from the will of Lord Ram. So we will definitely go.

He further said that the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb in Ayodhya is intact. When I go to the mosque, I also go to the temples. If you have got a card in this way, then I will definitely join the Bhoomi Poojan program. Ansari said that he will send Ramcharit Manas and Ramnama to PM Narendra Modi.