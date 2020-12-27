Ram Mandir Nirman: There is an obstacle in the construction of Ram temple, due to this, Pillar has not yet fallen

Ram Mandir Nirman: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being hampered, because there is a problem of putting piling or pillar due to the earthy soil under the temple. Champat Rai, secretary of Ram Mandir Trust said that consultations with experts from IITs, engineering institutes and construction companies are going on. Also Read – Year Ender 2020: From Corona to the foundation stone of Ram Mandir, the year 2020 will be in your mind for these top 20 big events. Google Search

According to Rai, in the test the pillars were taken to a depth of 125 feet and after 28 days they were tested with a weight of 700 tons as well as earthquake shocks, but the results did not come as per norms, due to which the work was done Stopped.

Describing the problems, he said that there is a flow of water on the western side, where a sanctuary is to be built from the river Saryu. There is no 'original soil' up to 17 meters below and a brittle soil is being found below it, which prevents the foundation from forming a strong hold.

Rai said that adding experts from the IITs of Madras, Bombay, Guwahati and Surat, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Tata, Larsen & Toubro and Mandir’s project manager Jagdish are discussing how to strengthen Aadhaar should be ensured and water inflow issues dealt with.

He said, “A retaining wall will be built under the ground around the Ram temple to prevent the possible flow of water below the ground.” Rai said that work on the foundation of the temple will start from January, as experts from various IITs and engineering institutes are preparing a report.