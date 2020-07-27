Ram Mandir: Visit Ramlala even more now, time extended in first shift

Lucknow: Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan will be arranged after 5 August to see Ramlala. During this time, the time for total darshan was told. But keeping in mind the devotees, the time has been increased by one hour for darshan in the first shift. Explain that in the then perspective, people can visit Ram Lala only for 5 days because weekly lockdown is being imposed for the remaining two days. Although local people can visit every day. Also Read – Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan Guest list: Advani and Mohan Bhagwat were also invited for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, know who is coming here

If we talk about time, then 1 hour time has been extended for darshan in the first shift. Now the first shift can be seen from 7 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, you can see from 2 pm to 6 pm. Let me tell you that in the first shift, there was an exemption from 7 am to 11 am. Please tell that the change in time has been done by the Additional District Magistrate Law and Order.

Significantly, the process of construction of the grand Ram temple has started. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with many other officials will be involved in the Bhoomi Poojan program on August 5. It is feared that the Bhoomi Puja may be done through video conferencing but it has not been confirmed yet.