Ram Prasad (Comic) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Auto Ram Prasad (aka) Ram Prasad is an actor, slapstick comedian and scriptwriter of Telugu movie and tv business. He’s well known for his comedy within the TV displays Jabardasth and Further Jabardasth. Within the yr 2009, He made his appearing debut with the Telugu film Josh along side Naga Chaitanya.

After a log hole, in 2012 he were given a possibility to gave the impression within the ETV’s comedy truth display Further Jabardasth as one in every of 4 major artists in Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce. Via seeing his spontaneity within the display and strong point, he changed into acquainted some of the Telugu target audience and were given likelihood to behave in more than a few motion pictures. In 2019, he gave the impression in a comedy horror film 3 Monkeys along side his workforce pals Sudigali Sudheer & Getup Srinu.

Ram Prasad Biography

Title Auto Ram Prasad Actual Title Ram Prasad Nickname Ram, Auto Ram Prasad, Jabardasth Ram Prasad Occupation Actor, Stand-up Comic and Scriptwriter Date of Beginning 1986 Age 35 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal Leo Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing But to be up to date Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Studying Books Beginning Position Vishakapatnam, India Place of birth Vishakapatnam, India Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian

Ram Prasad’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/JabardasthRamPrasad/

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/jabardasth_ramprasad/

Interestig information of Ram Prasad

After his debut moive, Ram Prasad moved again to his house the town and began his scientific wholesale trade.

Then he worte script for Dhanadan Dhanraj workforce for th E TV comedy display Jabardasth.

workforce for th E TV comedy display Jabardasth. Later he joined with Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce as script author, the place Sudheer presented him a possibility to behave within the degree displays.

Ram Prasad Motion pictures

Josh

Om Namo Venkatesaya

Nenu Native

Cinema Choopistha Mava

Khaidi No. 150

3 Monkeys

Ram Prasad Pictures

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar