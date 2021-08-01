Ram Prasad (Comic) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Auto Ram Prasad (aka) Ram Prasad is an actor, slapstick comedian and scriptwriter of Telugu movie and tv business. He’s well known for his comedy within the TV displays Jabardasth and Further Jabardasth. Within the yr 2009, He made his appearing debut with the Telugu film Josh along side Naga Chaitanya.
After a log hole, in 2012 he were given a possibility to gave the impression within the ETV’s comedy truth display Further Jabardasth as one in every of 4 major artists in Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce. Via seeing his spontaneity within the display and strong point, he changed into acquainted some of the Telugu target audience and were given likelihood to behave in more than a few motion pictures. In 2019, he gave the impression in a comedy horror film 3 Monkeys along side his workforce pals Sudigali Sudheer & Getup Srinu.
Ram Prasad Biography
|Title
|Auto Ram Prasad
|Actual Title
|Ram Prasad
|Nickname
|Ram, Auto Ram Prasad, Jabardasth Ram Prasad
|Occupation
|Actor, Stand-up Comic and Scriptwriter
|Date of Beginning
|1986
|Age
|35 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Leo
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books
|Beginning Position
|Vishakapatnam, India
|Place of birth
|Vishakapatnam, India
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Ram Prasad’s Professional Social Profiles
fb.com/JabardasthRamPrasad/
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/jabardasth_ramprasad/
Interestig information of Ram Prasad
- After his debut moive, Ram Prasad moved again to his house the town and began his scientific wholesale trade.
- Then he worte script for Dhanadan Dhanraj workforce for th E TV comedy display Jabardasth.
- Later he joined with Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce as script author, the place Sudheer presented him a possibility to behave within the degree displays.
Ram Prasad Motion pictures
- Josh
- Om Namo Venkatesaya
- Nenu Native
- Cinema Choopistha Mava
- Khaidi No. 150
- 3 Monkeys
Ram Prasad Pictures
