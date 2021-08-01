Ram Prasad (Comic) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Ram Prasad (Comedian) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Ram Prasad (Comic) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Auto Ram Prasad (aka) Ram Prasad is an actor, slapstick comedian and scriptwriter of Telugu movie and tv business. He’s well known for his comedy within the TV displays Jabardasth and Further Jabardasth. Within the yr 2009, He made his appearing debut with the Telugu film Josh along side Naga Chaitanya.

After a log hole, in 2012 he were given a possibility to gave the impression within the ETV’s comedy truth display Further Jabardasth as one in every of 4 major artists in Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce. Via seeing his spontaneity within the display and strong point, he changed into acquainted some of the Telugu target audience and were given likelihood to behave in more than a few motion pictures. In 2019, he gave the impression in a comedy horror film 3 Monkeys along side his workforce pals Sudigali Sudheer & Getup Srinu.

Ram Prasad Biography

Title Auto Ram Prasad
Actual Title Ram Prasad
Nickname Ram, Auto Ram Prasad, Jabardasth Ram Prasad
Occupation Actor, Stand-up Comic and Scriptwriter
Date of Beginning 1986
Age 35 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal Leo
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Studying Books
Beginning Position Vishakapatnam, India
Place of birth Vishakapatnam, India
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian

Ram Prasad’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/JabardasthRamPrasad/

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/jabardasth_ramprasad/

Interestig information of Ram Prasad

  • After his debut moive, Ram Prasad moved again to his house the town and began his scientific wholesale trade.
  • Then he worte script for Dhanadan Dhanraj workforce for th E TV comedy display Jabardasth.
  • Later he joined with Sudigali Sudheer’s workforce as script author, the place Sudheer presented him a possibility to behave within the degree displays.

Ram Prasad Motion pictures

  • Josh
  • Om Namo Venkatesaya
  • Nenu Native
  • Cinema Choopistha Mava
  • Khaidi No. 150
  • 3 Monkeys

Ram Prasad Pictures

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here