PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are participating in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan begins in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi present in worship
August 5, 2020
1 Min Read
