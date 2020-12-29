Ram temple construction cost: Rs 1100 crore will be spent on construction of Ram temple, donations will be taken from so many crore families

Ram Temple Construction Cost News Today 29 December 2020: Construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on fast. Thousands of laborers and artisans are working for this. In such a situation, a lot of money is expected to be spent in the construction of the grand Ram temple. According to the report, the construction of this magnificent temple complex is estimated to cost about Rs 1100 crore, including the cost of the main structure and it is expected to be completed in three and a half years. Also Read – Ram Mandir Nirman: There is an obstacle in the construction of Ram temple, due to this, Pillar has not yet fallen

This information has been given by the treasurer of the trust which is overseeing the project. He told that this much money is also being arranged. For this, the trust is aiming to collect donations from 11 crore families of the country and the world.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetraya Trust, said that infrastructure experts and engineers are making plans for the foundation stone of the temple. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, he said that the construction of the main structure of the Ram temple is estimated to cost Rs 300–400 crore, while the construction of the entire complex will not cost less than Rs 1100 crore.

However Maharaj said that all this is assessment. Actual expenses may vary. Giriji Maharaj said that the construction of the temple has started and experts from IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati and experts from Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee and engineers of L&T and Tata group are preparing a strong base of campus.

He said, “The options given for the foundation stone of the temple will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting (of the trust) (and the final selection will be made).” Giriji Maharaj said, “Apart from this, we are also in four lakh villages and 11 crore Reaching families so that all sections of society can participate in this initiative.

The Trust has announced a massive campaign to raise contacts and funds for the construction of the temple. Vidarbha Regional Office was started a few days ago to raise funds. “