Ram temple foundation stone program: Apart from PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Advani, Uma Bharti, Ramdev will also be included, see list

new Delhi: The foundation stone program of Ram Mandir Nirman is to be held on 5 August. Preparations for this are in full swing. PM Narendra Modi will participate in this program. PM Modi (Narendra Modi) will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple. Apart from PM Modi, who would be involved in this program, this question was made. At the same time, the situation is clearing about the guests attending this program.

According to information received from sources, in addition to PM Modi, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former chief minister and former governor Kalyan Singh, Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar as guests on this program on August 5. , Muralimanohar Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Uma Bharti, Jagatguru Rambhadracharya, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Vinay Katiyar, Radhe-Radhe Baba Indore, Yug Purush Parmanand.

Sources reveal that this list is final. Many of these people have been involved in the Ram Mandir Andolan. It is being told that the PMO list has also been sent. It is being prepared by the Trust. People are donating large amounts for the construction of the temple. People are offering silver bricks for temple construction. Such bricks are being given that there is no space left for safe keeping.