Ram Temple News: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust handed over the map of the temple to the ADA, construction work will start soon

August 30, 2020
2 Min Read

Ram Temple News: The process of construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is going on fast. After the Bhoomi Poojan on August 5, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has now handed over the map of the Ram temple (Ayodhya Ram Mandir) to the Ayodhya Development Authority on Saturday. Also Read – If the government wants to put my body – my corpse inside the foundation of the temple: Vedanti

According to the news agency ANI, Dr. Anil Mishra, trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, handed over the layout of the temple and other necessary documents to the vice-chairman and secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), so that the construction work can be done as soon as possible after the approval of the map And start fast.

On 5 August, Prime Minister Modi performed Bhoomipujan for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

The trust said on 20 August that the construction of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has ‘started’ and engineers are now testing the soil on the site. According to the trust, the temple will be constructed by following the ancient and traditional construction techniques of the country. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural disasters.

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Ayodhya on August 5 to participate in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. In February this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi shrine area to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(Input: ANI)

