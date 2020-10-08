Ram Vilas Paswan: A leader who won the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’

new Delhi: Ramvilas Paswan has passed away at the age of 74. He was extremely ill for the last several days. Treatment was going on in Delhi. As soon as son Chirag shared the information about his death, everyone was shocked. Many political personalities of the country have expressed sorrow. Certainly, the death of Ram Vilas Paswan has created a big void in the politics of the country and especially Bihar. Ram Vilas was one of those leaders who, after working hard for years, made a big place on the political land of Bihar. He was a minister in the Central Government at this time. Ram Vilas, who played an active role in politics for nearly five decades, was also called a meteorologist. Also Read – Chirag Paswan is saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas, sharing this photo and said- you will always be together, Miss U Papa

Ram Vilas Paswan handed over the command of his party Lok Janshakti Party to son Chirag. Chirag Paswan, who became the chairman, takes all decisions related to the party. Recently Chirag had made a big and shocking decision to fight the elections alone without meeting BJP and JDU. Then Nitish Kumar said that we have very good relations with Ram Vilas Paswan. We respect him. Also Read – Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan dies, son Chirag Paswan tweeted

Was born in a small village

Not only the Lok Janshakti Party but also the politics and people of Bihar will take time to accept that Ram Vilas is no more. The shortage will continue. Ram Vilas had made a place in the politics of Bihar after a lot of struggle. Ram Vilas was born on 5 July 1946 in the town of Banbani village in Khagaria district of Bihar. The father’s name was Jamun Paswan and mother’s name was Siya Devi. He had three children after his marriage to Reena Paswan. Chirag Paswan is one of those who has political legacy. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: LJP released list of 42 candidates, tickets to Rameshwar Chaurasi

Won first election at age 23, also named in Guinness Book

Ram Vilas Paswan, who did MA, LLB, D. Litt, entered electoral politics in 1969 and became a first-time MLA. Then he was only 23 years old. Ramvilas contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1977. And won and became an MP. This was not an ordinary victory. He won from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat by 4, 24, 545 votes. When he first became an MP, then he was 31 years old. It was such a big win that it was recorded in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’.

9 times MPs were once Rajya Sabha

Ram Vilas became MP 9 times. Since 1969, he has been active and at the center of power. He was a cabinet minister at the center several times. He held several ministries in the UPA and NDA governments, including coal-mining minister, railway minister, labor and welfare minister. At this time he was the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rajya Sabha MP.

Ram Vilas, who has been recognized as the leading Dalit leader of the country, lived in many parties. He joined the United Socialist Party of Bihar in 1970. Lok Dal remained associated with Bihar, Janata Party and Janata Dal. He was also the President, General Secretary of several Dalit organizations. On 28 November 2000, he formed the Lok Janshakti Party, the responsibility of which is now in the hands of son Chirag.