Ram Vilas Paswan, admitted to ICU, Chirag wrote – I see Papa fighting with illness every day

New Delhi: Amid growing political enthusiasts for Bihar assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan wrote a passionate letter to his party workers and leaders on Sunday. In the letter, he has informed about his LJP founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s recruitment in the ICU. In the letter, Chirag Paswan, while referring to his duty towards his father, said emotionally, “Today, when I am writing this letter, I am seeing my father fighting with the disease every day.” As a son, I get very upset when I see my father in the hospital. ” Also Read – Bihar Election! PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 14,000 crore

Expressing his inability to go to Patna despite the Bihar assembly elections being close, the LJP president wrote, “Papa suggested me many times to go to Patna, but being a son, leaving Papa in ICU is not possible for me. Today, when they need me, I should stay with them. Otherwise the national president of all of you will never be able to forgive himself. ” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How Corona patients will vote in Bihar elections? Election Commission’s big decision

Chirag further stated in the letter, “Being the national president of the party, there is concern for those colleagues who have dedicated their lives to ‘First Bihar First Bihari’.” The LJP president has also informed the leaders and workers of the party that there is no discussion on the allocation of seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) so far for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag holds meeting, finals held, LJP to contest 143 seats

Chirag wrote in the letter, “In the Corona era, people do not have trouble getting ration, so Papa (Ram Vilas Paswan) kept postponing his routine health checkup, due to which he became a little unwell. He has been undergoing treatment for the last three weeks and I hope that he will get well soon and return among us. ”