Ram Vilas Paswan paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee- Why did the NDA support him in becoming President

Pranab Mukherjee Death: Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital from 10 August. A 7-day national mourning has been announced in the country on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. President Ramnath Kovind, PM Modi (PM Modi), Home Minister Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi (President) Celebrities paid tribute.

The NDA also supported his becoming the President due to the all-encompassing personality of Pranab da, the pinnacle of politics. Awarded Bharat Ratna in 2019, Pranab da was always ready for the welfare of the underprivileged, the underprivileged. He had the amazing ability to take everyone above party politics. pic.twitter.com/1VvHNOZeuP – Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 31, 2020

At the same time, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also called him the pinnacle of politics on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. He said that Pranab Mukherjee was well-endowed, hence the NDA also supported his becoming the President. Paswan said, ‘Pranab da, honored with Bharat Ratna in 2019, was always ready for the welfare of the exploited, deprived. He had an amazing ability to take everyone above party politics. ‘

Pranab da is no longer with us but his soft-spoken gentle face will always inspire us. I first met him in 1977 in Delhi and since then a family relationship has been with him and he gets affection on every occasion of happiness and sorrow. pic.twitter.com/XmL5rb3TmA – Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 31, 2020

He further said, “Pranab da is not among us today, but his soft-spoken gentle face will always inspire us. My first meeting with him was in 1977 in Delhi and since then a family relationship has been with him and he gets affection on every occasion of happiness and sorrow. ‘

He said that Pranab Mukherjee’s unique contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered. In his long public life, he left an indelible mark, handling all the key ministries including Finance, Foreign and Defense Ministers. His impartial image while holding the office of President will also be exemplified.

(Input: IANS)