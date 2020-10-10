Ram Vilas Paswan will be cremated today with state honors, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be present

new Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will be cremated in Patna today with state honors. Union Law and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government in the last rites to be held in Patna. An official statement and sources gave this information on Friday. The Union Cabinet expressed condolences over the death of Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and said that the nation has lost a distinguished leader, outstanding parliamentarian and competent administrator. Also Read – EC reduced the number of star campaigners of political parties in Bihar, this is the new number

On Friday, a two-minute silence was observed in the cabinet meeting held through video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a resolution was also passed expressing grief over Paswan's death. According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that Prasad will represent the Government of India and the Union Cabinet at the funeral of the late leader.

The resolution said, "The Union Cabinet condoles the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. With his death the nation has lost a distinguished leader, outstanding parliamentarian and able administrator. "A government statement said that Paswan was the voice of the exploited and the underprivileged and he fought for the rights of the backward sections of society.

According to the statement, Paswan will be cremated with state honors. It said, “The Union Cabinet expresses its condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and the country.” Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening. His body will be taken to Patna, where he will be cremated on Saturday.

Paswan was 74 among the prominent Dalit leaders of the country. LJP founder and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Paswan was admitted to a hospital here for several weeks. He recently had a heart surgery.

Paswan, one of the pillars of the socialist movement, emerged as a prominent Dalit leader of Bihar in later days and soon made his special place in national politics. In the 1990s, Paswan’s role was instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission regarding reservation of Other Backward Classes.

Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Paswan was selected in the police service but he listened to his heart and went into politics. For the first time in 1969, he was elected MLA on the ticket of the United Socialist Party.

He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and he held the record of winning the Hajipur parliamentary seat by a margin of the most votes.

Paswan, who was at the forefront of raising the issues of the people belonging to the deprived sections of the society, was a grassroots-level leader whose relationship with all political parties and alliances was always cordial. In a five-decade-long political career, he has always been involved in all governments at the Center.