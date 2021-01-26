rama Group, ITV Studios, HOT Start Shooting Thriller Series ‘Jerusalem’

Catching up on information from and past NATPE Miami, ITV Studios and HOT start capturing on “Jerusalem,” whereas Disney Plus begins manufacturing on its first originals in Spain and Argentina, Newen ropes its French manufacturing corporations collectively as Newen France, Past Rights sells 250 hours of content material in Spain and Portugal and Onza Distribution will get the worldwide rights to new Spanish sport present “The Celeb Problem.”

Drama Group, in affiliation with ITV Studios and HOT, have kicked off capturing on their new thriller collection “Jerusalem,” created by “Clean Bullet’s” David Ackerman.

Impressed by Ackerman’s earlier profession in nationwide safety and the multicultural nature of the town, “Jerusalem” unspools within the lead as much as the Jewish quick of Tisha Be’av and the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha. It activates Superintendent Amir, a effectively educated and culturally literate lawman who too usually places his work forward of his family, particularly as he and his officers’ race to stop a devastating occasion which threatens the Outdated Metropolis.

Ilan Abudi (“Stockholm”) directs with Chaim Sharir (“Hostages”) and Mosh Danon (“What Occurred in Oslo”) producing. The collection’ all-star solid is headlined by Doron Ben David (“Fauda”) and Rotem Sela (“The Chef”).

Disney Plus has kicked off manufacturing on its first authentic collection in Argentina and Spain. In Spain, Disney’s Star is teaming with Mediaset España on the COVID-confinement romantic comedy miniseries “Besos al aire,” starring Paco León and Leonor Watling. It is going to be the primary collection launched solely on Star when it premieres in March and is produced by Aitor Gabilondo, showrunner on HBO Europe hit “Patria,” and written by Darío Madrona and directed by Iñaki Mercero.

YA collection “Entrelazados” is at present filming in Argentina and Disney Plus Latin America’s first authentic collection within the nation. Produced by Pampa Movies, the collection activates a younger lady who needs to be well-known within the worlds of music and comedy, like her grandma earlier than her.

Newen, the Paris-based worldwide manufacturing and distribution firm owned by French TV community TF1 Group, is bringing collectively its French manufacturing banners underneath a brand new umbrella, Newen France.

Newen France will regroup Telfrance (“Plus belle la vie”), Capa (“Versailles”) and 17 Juin, all owned by Newen.

The administration crew of Newen France shall be headed by Vincent Meslet, producer of the hit every day soaps “Demain nous appartient” and “Ici tout start.” Appointed CEO of Newen France, Meslet will work intently with Guillaume Thouret, who will act as managing director. Thouret was beforehand managing director of Capa Group and deputy managing director of Newen answerable for non-scripted applications.

Meslet can even collaborate with Benoît Thevenet, who at present runs 17 Juin and also will now be heading Capa Presse.

Philippe Levasseur, the present managing director of Capa Presse, has been tapped head of worldwide for Newen France. These executives will all report back to Romain Bessi, Newen’s managing director.

Newen has a footprint in seven nations and boasts a library of greater than 5,500 hours of TV programming and 1,000 movies spanning totally different genres. – Elsa Keslassy

Past Rights has licensed 250 hours of content material in Iberia in a significant quantity take care of AMC Networks in Spain and SIC in Portugal.

AMC Networks picked up practically 100 hours of unscripted programming for its Odisea community together with the likes of Arrow Media’s “World’s Most Excessive,” Greenstone TV’s “Pet College” and 6 seasons Cordell Jigsaw Productions’ Australian lifeguard collection “Bondi Rescue.”

SIC scored 152 hours of unscripted together with Past’s “Pooch Good,” Gobstopper TV’s “Filthy Home SOS,” and several other seasons of Huge Coat Producitons’ “Love It Or Checklist It,” plus 34 additional hours of content material from the franchise.

*****

Onza Distribution is promoting “The Celeb Problem” after the corporate secured a take care of producers 7 y Acción for the worldwide gross sales rights to the favored Spanish gameshow, a by-product of the one of many nation’s most profitable nightly applications “El Hormiguero.”

Every week, eight celebs face bodily and psychological challenges in an elimination competitors which sees the eventual winner earn cash for the charity of their alternative. Having debuted earlier this month on main Spanish TV cahnnel Antena 3, the present jumped into the lead for its timeslot, pulling a 22.4% viewers share of practically 3.4 million viewers.