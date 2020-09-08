Ramdas Athawale’s party will give security to Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP has ‘fight’

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday that when the actress Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, the workers of RPI (A) (Republican Party of India A) will provide them security. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a fierce battle with Ranaut’s ruling Shiv Sena for comments on Mumbai Police. Also Read – Now this organization came in support of Kangana, said – whenever women are insulted, ‘Rajputs’ come out

Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut allegedly asked the actress not to return to the city. Ranaut had said that she will reach Mumbai on September 9 and if anyone has the courage to stop them. The Union Minister said in a statement, "RPI (A) workers are ready to give them protection when Ranaut reaches Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer them security at the airport as well as their residence. " Athawale's party is an ally of the BJP in the Center and Maharashtra.

Attacking the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Athawale said, "Ranaut had criticized the state government, not the city of Mumbai. It is against democratic principles to oppose their right to stay here for criticizing the government. They have every right to live in Mumbai. "

The Union Minister also claimed that Ranaut thanked him for offering to provide him security in Mumbai. He said, "Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut should not have threatened the actress on her right to live in Mumbai." Significantly, the Central Government has announced to provide Y plus security cover to Ranaut on Monday.

