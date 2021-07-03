Ramesh (Pothys) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Photographs

Ramesh Pothy is a Businessman and Managing director of Pothys. Pothys is a retail textile store with plenty of branches in South India. Hailing from a weaving circle of relatives, Ramesh repeatedly advanced his generational industry. He began quite a lot of branches throughout South India. Ramesh just lately passed over a corona aid fund of Rs. 1 cr to Leader Minister Mr. MK Stalin. He was once featured in POTHYS SWARNA MAHAL advert video.

Ramesh Pothy Biography

Title Ramesh Pothy Actual Title Ramesh Nickname Pothys Ramesh Career Businessman, Managing Director Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Ok.V.P. Sadayandi Moopanar

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Married Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Kids Varun, Priyadarshini Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Bachelor of Trade Faculty But to be up to date Faculty American school, Madurai Leisure pursuits Dance, Track, Touring Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu Native land Chennai, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Ramesh Pothy Authentic Social Profiles

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

in.linkedin.com/in/ramesh-pothy-a5948057

Attention-grabbing Details of Ramesh Pothy

Ramesh won an award for largest manufacture cum store from MoEA & HMoT.

He has given Entrepreneurship and Management lectures at quite a lot of occasions for industry other folks.

In 2016, he won Lemuria Award in Malaysia.

Pothys Ramesh Photographs

Take a look at one of the pictures of Pothys MD Ramesh,

