Ramesh (Pothys) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Ramesh (Pothys) Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, Images

Ramesh (Pothys) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Photographs

Ramesh Pothy is a Businessman and Managing director of Pothys. Pothys is a retail textile store with plenty of branches in South India. Hailing from a weaving circle of relatives, Ramesh repeatedly advanced his generational industry. He began quite a lot of branches throughout South India. Ramesh just lately passed over a corona aid fund of Rs. 1 cr to Leader Minister Mr. MK Stalin. He was once featured in POTHYS SWARNA MAHAL advert video.

Pothys Ramesh

Ramesh Pothy Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Ramesh Pothy
Actual Title Ramesh
Nickname Pothys Ramesh
Career Businessman, Managing Director
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Ok.V.P. Sadayandi Moopanar
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Kids Varun, Priyadarshini
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Bachelor of Trade
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty American school, Madurai
Leisure pursuits Dance, Track, Touring
Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Native land Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Ramesh Pothy Authentic Social Profiles

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

in.linkedin.com/in/ramesh-pothy-a5948057

Attention-grabbing Details of Ramesh Pothy

  • Ramesh won an award for largest manufacture cum store from MoEA & HMoT.
  • He has given Entrepreneurship and Management lectures at quite a lot of occasions for industry other folks.
  • In 2016, he won Lemuria Award in Malaysia.

Pothys Ramesh Photographs

Take a look at one of the pictures of Pothys MD Ramesh,

Ramesh Pothy
Ramesh Pothy
Ramesh Pothy
Ramesh Pothy
Ramesh Pothy

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here