Ramesh (Pothys) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Photographs

Ramesh Pothy is a Businessman and Managing director of Pothys. Pothys is a retail textile store with plenty of branches in South India. Hailing from a weaving circle of relatives, Ramesh repeatedly advanced his generational industry. He began quite a lot of branches throughout South India. Ramesh just lately passed over a corona aid fund of Rs. 1 cr to Leader Minister Mr. MK Stalin. He was once featured in POTHYS SWARNA MAHAL advert video.
Ramesh Pothy Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Ramesh Pothy
|Actual Title
|Ramesh
|Nickname
|Pothys Ramesh
|Career
|Businessman, Managing Director
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Ok.V.P. Sadayandi Moopanar
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|Varun, Priyadarshini
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Bachelor of Trade
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|American school, Madurai
|Leisure pursuits
|Dance, Track, Touring
|Start Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Native land
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Ramesh Pothy Authentic Social Profiles
Instagram: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
in.linkedin.com/in/ramesh-pothy-a5948057
Attention-grabbing Details of Ramesh Pothy
- Ramesh won an award for largest manufacture cum store from MoEA & HMoT.
- He has given Entrepreneurship and Management lectures at quite a lot of occasions for industry other folks.
- In 2016, he won Lemuria Award in Malaysia.
Pothys Ramesh Photographs
Take a look at one of the pictures of Pothys MD Ramesh,
