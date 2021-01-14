Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana to Star in David O. Russell’s Next Movie

Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana have joined the ensemble solid of David O. Russell’s upcoming film at New Regency.

The untitled movie, in which plot particulars are as obscure because the moniker itself, additionally stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Russell will direct from his personal script.

Manufacturing is at present underway in Los Angeles. Disney is distributing the movie through New Regency’s take care of twentieth Century Studios.

Russell is the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning motion pictures “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” He most not too long ago directed “Pleasure,” the 2015 drama starring Jennifer Lawrence. His different movie credit embody “Spanking the Monkey,” “Flirting with Catastrophe,” “Three Kings” and “I Coronary heart Huckabees.”

Malek, who landed an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is showing subsequent in the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” because the villain Safin. The most recent outing for 007 is slated for April 2, however the oft-delayed film is predicted to shift once more in the approaching weeks. Later this month, his movie “The Little Issues,” a psychological thriller that additionally stars Denzel Washington, is debuting on HBO Max and in film theaters on Jan. 29.

Saldana, who has appeared in three of the highest-grossing motion pictures ever in “Avatar,” “Avengers: Infinity Battle” and “Avengers: Endgame,” is reprising her position as Neytiri in James Cameron’s sci-fi epic “Avatar 2.” It’s unclear when the sequel, which has been in the works for practically a decade, can be launched. She’s additionally returning as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” alongside Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer.