Rami Malek Helped Work On His No Time To Die Character Way Before He Was Ever Confirmed

Within the early phases of what we’ve come to know as No Time To Die, the curiosity in casting Academy Award winner Rami Malek because the movie’s villain was fairly heated. What appeared like a pipe dream finally grew to become an instance of persistence paying off, as Malek was finally gained over by the movie’s promise. One thing that, as we’ve now found, might have come from the actor attending to work on the story earlier than he was even confirmed as a part of the forged.