Ramiro Funes Mori has already said yes to Cruz Azul

Blue Cross does not want to be left behind in the transfer market of the Liga MX. He is one signing away from finally having his central defender, the Argentine Ramiro FunesMori.

And it is that the Machine made an irresistible offer for the 31-year-old Argentine defender, who this Friday responded favorably in his desire to join the cement group.

sources explained to ESPN what the contract will be for one year and the only thing that remains is to formalize the verbal agreement between all the parties to establish the clauses of the contract, which Funes Mori signs and is later announced by Cruz Azul.

The signing of the “Mellizo”, twin brother of the forward of the Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Moriwill occur once the defender manages to disassociate himself from the Club Al-Nassr, to which the Mexican club will pay an unspecified amount to terminate the final year of the contract with the Arab team.

(Photo: Instagram/funesmoriofi)

Al-Nassr is the same club to which the Uruguayan striker was sold from Cruz Azul Jonathan “Little Head” Rodriguez last January, before his return to Liga MX with America.

Funes Mori and his representative they already agree on the salary and contractual conditions offered by the squad, assured the informants.

The sources also said that the contract of the former Argentine national team could even be extended beyond June 30, 2023 in the event that Ramiro and the celestial club decide so once this first agreement ends.

If everything goes according to plan, Funes Mori could travel to Mexico City on Monday or Tuesday to sign his contract, undergo a medical examination and be officially presented.

(Photo: Instagram/cruzazul)

Last January, Cruz Azul had tried to sign Ramiro Funes Mori, although at that time the loan negotiation was closed for one year with the option to purchase the Peruvian Luis Abram.

Funes Mori will join the additions of the also Argentine Carlos Rotondi and the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro; both forwards.

On the subject of Santiago Gimenezthis Friday his representative Matías Bunge pointed out that there is a lot of interest on the part of the Feyenoord from the Netherlands towards the young striker and that there is an offer on the table, which the cement team did not accept.

“There is an interest on the part of Feyenoord towards Santiago, Cruz Azul already knows this and they are trying to reach an agreement so that he could be a Feyenoord player. There are several things to resolve and there is no agreement, there is only one offer on the table”

“The first offer was rejected, some concerns that the people of Cruz Azul had and I think with a second offer those concerns could be resolved, at least in the terms that were given”He said in an interview with Marca.

In the environment of ‘Bebote’ they consider that this movement would greatly help “the evolution of Santi”, because they consider that going to Europe would be the best for everyone, since the striker is looking for a place in the Mexican National Team for the next Qatar World Cup 2022.

A Santi He has less than a year left on his contract with La Maquina, until June 30, 2023, and has always expressed his desire to play in Europe.

