Ramjanaki path road broken in Bihar, construction was done 1 month ago, Tejashwi Yadav and Congress tightened

Patna: After the demolition of Ramjanaki path in Gopalganj district of Bihar a month ago, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Congress have taken a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, taunted that beware, if someone called it corruption of Nitish Kumar. He said that Nitish Kumar will not say a word in this matter. Tejashwi posted a picture and video of the culvert and the access path on his official Twitter account, writing, “The bridge was built in 8 years at a cost of Rs 263 crore but the bridge collapsed in just 29 days. Bhishma Pitamah of organized corruption Nitish ji will not say a word on this nor will the corrupt classmate riding a Range Rover on a bicycle sack the Minister of Construction. Loot has been looted all around in Bihar. ” Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s big statement amid Sachin Pilot’s rebellion, said- Those who want to leave the party, go away

In another tweet, he wrote in sarcasm, “Nitish ji inaugurated the seventy ghat bridge of Gopalganj constructed at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, on June 16, this bridge was demolished 29 days later. Beware! If someone called it corruption of Nitish ji? 263 crore rupees have been seen. So much so that their rats are drunk. ” Here, the Congress has also targeted the Nitish government. Senior Congress leader and former state president of Youth Congress Lalan Kumar said that this is the culmination of corruption of BJP and JDU government. The investigation of the creation scam has not been completed yet that such a big scam has surfaced on the Ramjanaki path. Also Read – Sachin Pilot Come, Prove Majority In Legislative Party And Take Your Right: Congress

263 crore was built in 8 years but the bridge collapsed in just 29 days. Bhishma Pitamah of organized corruption Nitish ji will not say a word on this nor will the corrupt classmate riding a Range Rover riding a bicycle sack the Minister of Construction. Loot has been looted all around in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/EIcQYPEHn8 Also Read – Speaking good English, handsome is not enough, good thinking, ideology and principle matters more for the country: Ashok Gehlot – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 16, 2020

He said that now ministers and officials will be rich in the name of its repair. He said that crores of rupees are spent every year in the name of repair during floods. The flood is a festival for the leaders and officials of the ruling party. It is noteworthy that the pressure of the rapid flow of the Gandak river in Gopalganj district of Bihar could not withstand the Ramjanaki path which was formed a month ago and broke down, which hindered the traffic on this road. Due to the breakdown of road near the culvert in Khomharipur of Baikunthpur block, many districts of North Bihar lost contact. This road mainly connects Kesariya and Baikunthpur in East Champaran. An amount of about Rs 263 crore was spent in the construction of the bridge, culvert and contact road.