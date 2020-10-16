Ramlila, political and Bollywood actors will participate in Ayodhya in the midst of Corona crisis

Ramlila in Ayodhya Live: Ramlila, starring political and Bollywood actors at the Lakshman Fort in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, will start from Saturday and will run till October 25. This Ramlila, which is in collaboration with the state’s Department of Culture and Tourism and the Ayodhya Research Institute, is also a center of attraction. Ramlila remains an attraction due to Bollywood actors too. Also Read – The next two and a half months are very important in the fight against corona virus, the health minister gave the reason

People associated with the event say that due to the protocol of Kovid-19, it has been decided to broadcast Ramlila online. It will be broadcast on social media and YouTube. Apart from Hindi, it will be broadcast in a total of 14 languages ​​including English, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Rajasthani, Haryanvi, Bengali. The organizers have also invited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to see Ramlila, which the Chief Minister accepted with pleasure. The Chief Minister will also go to see Ramlila.

Ravi Kishan Shukl, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, who played the role of Bharat in Ramlila, says in Bhojpuri that 'a magnificent temple of Prabhu Sri Ram is built in Ayodhya, and such a beautiful one that we will play a role in Ramlila which is situated on the land of Lord Shri Ram. Jeete jee moksha mila ji.

(A magnificent temple of Prabhu Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya and what would be beautiful is that we will play a role in Ramlila on the land of Lord Shri Ram. We will get salvation by winning.) Ravi Kishan told that in his childhood he I have been playing the role of Sita and Angad in Ramlila. It is the grace of Mother Bhagwati who has got this opportunity. ‘

BJP leader Mukhiya Gurjar, a two-time Lok Sabha candidate from Baghpat who plays the role of Kumbhakarna, says that special place has been given importance in the event. He said that he comes from Meerut and he was selected because Meerut is Ravan’s in-laws. Gurjar says that in this event, the places associated with all the characters of Ramayana have also been threaded in one thread on one pretext.

Lord Rama’s royal dress for Ramleela is coming from his in-laws Janakpur Dham (Nepal) while his bow is ready in Kurukshetra. All the items of Sita Maiya’s decoration are being prepared in Ayodhya itself. Interestingly, Ravana’s clothes and jewelery have been sourced from Sri Lanka. In the places where the feet of Shri Ram lie, the soil of 18 places has been collected and worshiped.

The chief patron of the Ramlila Organizing Committee is BJP MP from Delhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, while in Ramlila, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (Angad) and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan (Bharat) are coming in the role. These two MPs also interfere in the cine world. Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have strong participation in the event.

Sonu Dagar of Hapur will be seen in the role of Ram (Ram), while the chief will play Parvinder Singh (Shatrughan), son of Gurjar. From Bollywood, Bindu will be seen in the roles of Dara Singh-Hanuman, Asrani-Narada Muni, Raza Murad-Ahiravan, Shahbaz Khan-Ravana, Rakesh Vedi-Vibhishan, and Ritu Shivpuri-Kaikeyi. Rajesh Puri and Avatar Gill will also act in this Ramlila.