Ramlila to be staged during Durga Puja in Delhi, no fair, swing and food stall – SOP for festivals

The Delhi government has issued an order to celebrate Durga Puja and to stage RamLila amidst the Coronavirus that continues in the country. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a SOP for the festivals, stating that Ramlila will be held in the national capital during Durga Puja, but the fair will not be held near the puja pandal. Also, setting up of hammock and food stalls has also not been allowed.

Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary of Delhi and Chairman of the State Executive Committee of DDMA, said that all the event organizers will get the required permission from the concerned District Magistrates for organizing the event besides obtaining permission from other officials as per the relevant laws and rules. According to the order, the order banning DDMA from 30 September for ceremonies and large gatherings has been withdrawn only for the deadline of 31 October in view of upcoming festivals.

Fairs / Melas / Food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), Jhoolas / Rallies / Exhibitions / Processions will not be allowed during festivals till 31st October, 2020 in Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of Delhi. # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5VesHAn9nH – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

The DDMA said that during the festivals, fair, carting of food items outside the venue or inside the venue, hammocks, rallies, exhibitions and processions will not be allowed. He said that in violation of the standard operating procedure and guidelines, permission to hold the program will be canceled immediately.

Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the presence of people during the place of worship and Ramlila will have to be followed. In its order, the Home Ministry had said that only 50 percent of the total capacity will remain in the closed area. At the same time, it will be necessary to follow social distancing in open places.

