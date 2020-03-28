Rammstein Singer Has Coronavirus (Report)

Until Lindemann, lead singer for the industrial-metal band Rammstein, has been identified with coronavirus, in response to the German newspaper Bild.

The publication reported that he had been in vital situation with pneumonia within the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, however up to date its story to say that Lindemann “is presently feeling higher and his life is not at risk.”

Per the paper’s report, Lindemann, 57, had carried out two live shows with the band in Moscow in mid-March, after which, returning house to Berlin, he took sick with a really excessive fever. He was put below quarantine within the ICU and his take a look at for coronavirus later got here again optimistic.

Rammstein had been welcomed again to Moscow regardless of an issue final summer season that erupted after a present there the place two band members (guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe) kissed on stage, in a present of defiance towards Russia’s regulation towards “homosexual propaganda” and different anti-LGBTQ governmental insurance policies.

Rammstein shaped in 1994 in Berlin and launched its debut album the next 12 months, with a lineup that has remained intact since then. The group’s most up-to-date album for Common Music, and first in a decade, titled merely “Rammstein,” got here out in 2019 and was the bestselling album of the 12 months within the band’s house nation. The album peaked at No. 9 in the US.