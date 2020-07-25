Ramnath Kovind became President for three years, this year he met 7 thousand people;

new Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind completed his three-year term as President on Saturday. On this occasion, it was said on behalf of Rashtrapati Bhavan that he guided the country in the fight against Corona virus infection and this year met about 7000 people including soldiers, scientists. Also Read – President of IPL Governing Council said, 13th season to be played in September-October

The Rashtrapati Bhavan office said in a tweet, "President of India Ramnath Kovind completed three years in his office today." According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan release, President Kovind, the First Lady and her family members along with all the citizens Thanked all those people who are engaged in protecting the health of the people of the country, not caring about the grave danger to themselves and family. President Kovind paid a month's salary in the 'PM Cares' fund and decided to give up 30 percent of his salary for a year. Rashtrapati Bhavan also mentioned various works and initiatives taken in the third year of his presidency.

The office said, "Rashtrapati Bhavan has made its expenses practical so that resources can be utilized to the maximum." But to give speed to the efforts being made, the two Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all states and union territories discussed twice through video conference.

According to the statement, “This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan when the credentials due to Kovid-19 were presented through video conference. He hosted the 50th conference of governors and lieutenants in Rashtrapati Bhavan. An infographic states, “The President said that governors have an important role in our constitutional system.” “He expressed confidence that he will play an important role in helping the states in achieving national goals.” 6991 people met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and during his visit to various states.

It said that 20 people met the President on an average every day, ranging from soldiers to scientists and farmers to firefighters. According to the statement, the President gave his approval to 48 Bills of the Central Government and 22 Bills of the State Government, issued 13 ordinances and appointed 11 Governors, Chief Justice of India, Chief Information Officer and Central Vigilance Commissioner.

It states that the President visited 19 states and four union territories in the third year of his term. In it, underlining that access and access to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it has been said that since 25 July 2019, 1,22,292 people traveled here. Kovind paid tributes to the martyrs of the Chinar Corps at the war memorial in Srinagar and participated in the Army, Navy and Air Force Day. The President presented the flag to the Corps of Army Air Defense at Gopalpur in Odisha, the Army Aviation Corps at Nashik in Maharashtra and the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kerala.

Kovind hosted the Heads of Government of America, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Brazil, Sweden, Mongolia, Netherlands, Portugal, Myanmar from July 2019 to July 2020. He led 15 world leaders. Apart from this, the ambassadors / high commissioners of 28 countries presented him with the identity card. The President interacted with those who did remarkable work in various fields.

It states that, “People from all over the country from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala were invited to meet the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.” The President banned the use of plastic bottles in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and The use of glass bottles was encouraged in official meetings, government programs.