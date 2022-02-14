Rams player Odell Beckham Jr’s shocking injury that sparked concern in the Super Bowl

Beckham Jr was injured in the Superbowl final



Finally Odell Beckham Jr pudo festejar after his team won this Sunday at SoFi Stadium by 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams star couldn’t finish on the court after suffering a severe injury during the second part.

The tears of anguish when leaving the field were transformed into tears of joy at the last. From the bench, he watched as passer Matthew Stafford led his team to victory with a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with just a minute and a half to go. Stafford racked up three touchdown passes in the game.

However, Beckham Jr will surely have a thorn stuck in him for not being able to play much of the match after what happened with 3.50 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Beckham Jr left the field before the end of the second set

The 29-year-old receiver appeared to have locked the knee when resting his left leg on the grass after receiving a pass from Matthew Stafford. Without any physical contact with an opponent, Beckham Jr automatically collapsed on the field grimacing in pain and was unable to get back up under his own power.

Medical personnel rushed in and the player took off his helmet as a sign that he was sure he was not going to be able to continue. Finally he came out leaning on the two professionals who came to help him and was taken to the locker room to be examined.

Subsequently was able to return to the field to continue watching the match close to his teammates from the bench, and his unfortunate accident could have had a happy ending after the final whistle. In the celebrations he could be seen hugging his family and crying with joy.

Beckham Jr was able to celebrate at the end with his teammates (Reuters)

In addition to the contribution of Matthew Stafford, the most valuable player in the Super Bowl LVI was the catcher for the Rams Cooper Coup, who received two touchdown passes. With this victory Sean McVay, just turned 36, is now the youngest coach to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams have played five times for the NFL championship; they won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Titans and now the LVI. They lost the XIV edition against the Steelers, and the XXXVI and LIII against the Patriots. The color detail is that they were crowned at their home, the SoFi Stadiumlocated in Inglewood, California, making them the second team in the NFL to lift the Lombardi Trophy at home.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, racked up his third Super Bowl loss; he fell in the XVI editions, in 1982, and XXIII, in 1989, against the San Francisco 49ers.

KEEP READING

32 Spectacular Images From Super Bowl LVI

Best of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent

The best commercials to be seen at halftime of Super Bowl LVI