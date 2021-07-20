Rams RB Cam Akers Suffers Ruptured Achilles Tendon, Will Pass over 2021 Season 2021

The Rams’ best rusher of 2020 has been rocked by way of horribly unlucky information.

sophomore document Cam Akers suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon right through coaching earlier than the beginning of camp, NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The workforce later showed the inside track.

Akers would headline a backfield that began in 2020 as a fee however noticed Florida state product upward push to the highest of the crowd right through the season. Akers completed the season as Los Angeles’ main rusher, thank you largely to his higher workload from Week 13, going from averaging simply 6.3 tries according to recreation to over 20 within the latter a part of the season.

The upward pattern introduced effects for Akers, who averaged 92.1 yards according to recreation, scored 4 touchdowns and broke 130 yards two times right through that duration. His 645 dashing yards from Week 13 thru Tremendous Bowl LV had been the fourth maximum in all the NFL, giving the Rams quite a lot of explanation why to be fascinated about the way forward for their operating recreation within the post-season.Todd Gurley generation.

After Tuesday’s information, they’ll must fire up pleasure for transfers to . as a substitute Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais and Excellent morning soccer favorite Jake Funk. 3 of the ones 4 had been both seventh-round alternatives or unwritten loose brokers.

If the numbers by no means lie, the Rams must hope the backfield in their fee could make up for what they’ll lose within the absence of Akers. Los Angeles has averaged 120 plus dashing yards in each and every of the 3 seasons the Rams have made the playoffs underneath Sean McVay. In the only season that they didn’t make the playoffs within the McVay generation, the Rams averaged simply 93.7 yards according to recreation.