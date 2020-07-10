‘Ramy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu – Variety

“Ramy” has been renewed for a 3rd season.

Like the primary two, Season 3 will include 10 episodes. The information comes simply over a month after the debut of Season 2, which premiered on Hulu on Could 29.

The collection, co-created by and starring Ramy Youssef, follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who’s on a non secular journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Within the second season, Ramy delves additional into his non secular journey, discovering a brand new Muslim neighborhood and embracing a deeper dedication to his religion.

Together with Youssef, the collection Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, Could Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Method. Mahershala Ali visitor starred in Season 2.

Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch co-created the collection with Youssef, with all three additionally serving as govt producers. Different govt producers are A24’s Ravi Nandan, Jerrod Carmichael, and Chris Storer. A24 produces for Hulu.

The collection has been well-received by critics, with the primary two seasons holding a mixed essential approval score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. As well as, Youssef gained the Golden Globe award for finest actor in a comedy collection for his work in Season 1 of the present. The collection was additionally one in every of 30 Peabody Award winners this yr, successful alongside exhibits like HBO’s “Watchmen,” “Stranger Issues” on Netflix, and Amazon’s “Fleabag.”

In a current interview as a part of Variety’s Actors on Actors collection, Youssef spoke with Tessa Thompson in regards to the significance of illustration on tv.

“We grew up watching ourselves in marginalized roles,” he stated. “After which we get to a spot the place we get to be performing and writing and tackle these issues head on.”