Ramy Season 2 Ending: 6 Questions We Have After The Hulu Sequence’ Season Finale

Since Ramy sleeping with Amani performed the most important half in Zainab leaving him, it’s got to be a matter of time earlier than his household learns that his spouse is gone and that his affair with Amani brought on it.The Hassan household all have their very own harm, however one thing tells us they gained’t be utterly on-board with this incestuous relationship. Nonetheless, Amani did say that if their households came upon, they’d wished them to get engaged. So it may not be extraordinarily taboo within the Hassan world. Ramy’s cousin Shadi (Shadi Alfons) additionally revealed that he thought he was growing emotions for Dena (Might Calamawy), Ramy’s sister and Shadi’s cousin. So this simply may be a bizarre household factor with the Hassans.