Ramy Season 2 Ending: 6 Questions We Have After The Hulu Sequence’ Season Finale

Depart a Remark
Ramy is one among Hulu’s hidden gems. The sequence focuses on Muslim American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) and his household, and offers rather a lot with the methods American tradition has helped and harm the household. It additionally explores what it means to be a great Muslim by in the present day’s requirements. Faith performs a serious position on this sequence, particularly in Season 2. Ramy Season 2 explored Ramy attempting to make use of his faith to grow to be a greater model of himself, which ended disastrously. We don’t know if Hulu plans to resume the sequence, however we positively want some solutions after the Ramy Season 2 finale. (Spoilers forward)
Ramy ended the season on a somber notice, as the principle character as soon as once more confirmed his resistance to progress and alter. Nonetheless, Ramy wasn’t alone in his battle as lots of the Hassan household continued to have interaction in dangerous conduct. Let’s discover among the greatest lingering questions from Season 2.
Will Uncle Naseem Settle for His Sexuality?
Ramy took a serious flip throughout Season 2. Episode 9, “Uncle Naseem,” we obtained to go deeper into the world of Uncle Naseem (Laith Nakli), and see the rationale behind his brash feedback and conduct. The episode revealed that Uncle Naseem is a closeted homosexual man, very afraid to just accept his sexuality.
He engages in secret hookups, and even flinches on the concept of true intimacy with one other man. After visiting one among his outdated mates and lovers, Naseem tries to go on a date with the person he has been hooking up with on the health club, however when the person tries to kiss him, Naseem responds by punching him. The episode ends with a tragic Naseem consuming a cake in the midst of the road.
Naseem has been extra of a caricature of a personality up till this episode, so it was good to see Ramy supply him extra depth. It additionally made the character extra sympathetic. If Ramy does have a Season 3, I might like to see the sequence discover extra of Naseem’s life and previous, and see if there’s any hope for him to get to be his true self.
Will Farouk Get A New Job?
Farouk (Amr Waked) has been spiraling right into a state of melancholy since shedding his job. He saved this a secret from his household, however lastly revealed the reality to Ramy within the episode “Frank within the Future,”
There wasn’t any decision about Farouk’s job scenario, however it could be fascinating to see a enjoyable episode in Season Three about Farouk exploring different profession choices. With such a miserable Ramy Season 2 finale, it could be entertaining to have a number of much less heavy episodes sprinkled into Season 3.
What Occurs With Ramy’s Marriage To Zainab?
Ramy Season 2 actually drove house the message that Ramy is a irritating character. Throughout the season finale, Ramy went by way of along with his marriage to Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), solely to disclose after their wedding ceremony and marriage consummation that he had intercourse along with his cousin Amani (Rosaline Elbay) the night time earlier than their wedding ceremony, and that this wasn’t the primary time that he slept along with his cousin. Ramy woke the subsequent morning to Zainab gone and her father Sheikh Ali Malik (Mahershala Ali) doing every part in his energy to not rage towards Ramy.
Ramy and Zainab’s marriage positively appears over, however they legally obtained married, so there’s a probability the steps to annulment or divorce gained’t be straightforward. With Zainab being so spiritual and religious, there’s additionally an opportunity she may later clear her thoughts and attempt to make it work (although Ramy positively deserves zero extra possibilities). Additionally understanding Ramy’s character, he may also have some nice epiphany and try and restore it.
Will Ramy’s Household Study About His Affair With Amani?
Ramy has been having a secret affair along with his cousin since he visited Cairo. The two tried to interrupt it off, however when Amani got here for his wedding ceremony, they slept collectively once more. After Zainab left him, Ramy tried to inform Amani that he was meant to be along with her, however she additionally rejected him–stating that she hated who he made her grow to be.
Since Ramy sleeping with Amani performed the most important half in Zainab leaving him, it’s got to be a matter of time earlier than his household learns that his spouse is gone and that his affair with Amani brought on it.The Hassan household all have their very own harm, however one thing tells us they gained’t be utterly on-board with this incestuous relationship. Nonetheless, Amani did say that if their households came upon, they’d wished them to get engaged. So it may not be extraordinarily taboo within the Hassan world. Ramy’s cousin Shadi (Shadi Alfons) additionally revealed that he thought he was growing emotions for Dena (Might Calamawy), Ramy’s sister and Shadi’s cousin. So this simply may be a bizarre household factor with the Hassans.
Is This The Final We See Of Sheikh Ali Malik?
Sheikh Ali Malik appeared utterly accomplished with Ramy after he broke Zainab’s coronary heart. Earlier than the marriage, the Sheikh was an actual steerage to Ramy, an awesome mentor, and an nearly buddy. Truthfully, Ramy appeared extra in love with the Sheikh than any girl in his life, and it was utterly comprehensible.
Now that Ramy has burnt that bridge, it’s probably he gained’t see his new father-in-law once more. Nonetheless, I selfishly hope that’s not the case as a result of Mahershala Ali was an awesome addition to the season. He confirmed why he deserves 400 Oscars. Hopefully he continues so as to add to his TV credit, but additionally continues to make appearances on Ramy.
What Occurs Subsequent With Ramy’s Life And His Faith?
Ramy Season 2 ended with the principle character shedding his new spouse, his Sheikh, being partly complacent in a homicide, and shedding his cousin-lover. Issues didn’t look good for his future. The season light away with Ramy in Dennis (Jared Abrahamson)’s outdated automotive listening to a tape about the right way to be a great muslim.
The season began with Ramy searching for steerage and a course. He briefly discovered it with Zainab, however messed that every one up. Regardless of being misplaced, it nonetheless looks as if he’ll flip to his faith in instances of want. Nonetheless, with Ramy ending season 2 on such a somber notice, we aren’t positive if Season Three may present him searching for course elsewhere. Maybe a questioning of his religion or totally embracing the truth that he can’t stay as much as what he believes are muslim requirements? It’ll be fascinating what new course Ramy takes in a attainable upcoming season.
We’ll have to attend to see if Hulu renews Ramy, however it’s a important darling, truly actually humorous sequence, thought frightening, various, and distinctive. It must be a straightforward resolution to resume it. You may stream Ramy Season 1 and 2 on Hulu.
Add Comment