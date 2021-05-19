Ramya Subramanian Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Movies, Pictures

Ramya Subramanian is an anchor and actress who works most commonly within the Tamil movie and tv trade. Ramya has additionally acted in numerous films as a supporting personality. She is a health freak. Ramya has an personal youtube channel “Keep Have compatibility With Ramya” the place she uploads movies like “ be are compatible”. Ramya Subramanian made her appearing debut throughout the film “The Lacking” which used to be launched within the 12 months 2003. She is understood for her efficiency in Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Recreation Over (2019), Aadai (2019), Vijay starrer Grasp (2021), and extra. She is an authorized Vitamin.
VJ Ramya Main points
Ramya Subramanian used to be born on 30 July 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father’s title is Subramanian. Ramya participated in Omit Chennai Pageant within the 12 months 2004. She ended up as probably the most finalists. She used to be given a possibility to host in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru display which used to be telecasted on Vijay TV. She then began web hosting Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva, Kedi Boys Killadi Ladies, Namma Veetu Kalyanam, and more than a few different particular displays on Vijay TV as smartly.
Ramya married a Chennai-born Auditor Aparajith Jayaraman at MRC Kalyanamandabam which is positioned in Chennai. It used to be an organized marriage. Their marriage lifestyles didn’t pass smartly. She introduced that she is not more in a marital courting by way of Twitter on twelfth September 2015. Within the 12 months 2015, She made her comeback in Tamil cinema throughout the film “Oh Kadhal Kanmani“. In the similar 12 months, She joined as an RJ in Large FM. She could also be web hosting some particular methods on Vijay TV.
VJ Ramya Subramanian Wiki
|Title
|Ramya
|Actual Title
|Ramya Subramanian
|Nickname
|VJ Ramya
|Occupation
|VJ, Actress
|Date of Beginning
|30 July 1986
|Age
|34 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Subramanian
Mom: Vasanthi
|Marital Standing
|Married (Divorced)
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|Aparjith Jayaraman (M. 2014 – 2015)
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate in Journalism and Mass Conversation
|Faculty
|PSBB Faculty
|School
|M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Ladies, Chennai, India
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books, Writing, Exercise
|Beginning Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of birth
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fb: https://www.fb.com/VJRamyaOfficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ramyavj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramyasub
Ramya Subramanian Motion pictures Listing
This is all new upcoming films listing of VJ Ramya,
- Mozhi
- Mankatha
- O Kadhal Kanmani
- Massu Engira Masilamani
- Vanamagan
- Recreation Over
- Aadai
- Grasp
- Sangathalaivan (2021)
