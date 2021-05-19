Ramya Subramanian Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Movies, Pictures

Ramya Subramanian is an anchor and actress who works most commonly within the Tamil movie and tv trade. Ramya has additionally acted in numerous films as a supporting personality. She is a health freak. Ramya has an personal youtube channel “Keep Have compatibility With Ramya” the place she uploads movies like “ be are compatible”. Ramya Subramanian made her appearing debut throughout the film “The Lacking” which used to be launched within the 12 months 2003. She is understood for her efficiency in Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Recreation Over (2019), Aadai (2019), Vijay starrer Grasp (2021), and extra. She is an authorized Vitamin.

VJ Ramya Main points

Ramya Subramanian used to be born on 30 July 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father’s title is Subramanian. Ramya participated in Omit Chennai Pageant within the 12 months 2004. She ended up as probably the most finalists. She used to be given a possibility to host in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru display which used to be telecasted on Vijay TV. She then began web hosting Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva, Kedi Boys Killadi Ladies, Namma Veetu Kalyanam, and more than a few different particular displays on Vijay TV as smartly.

Ramya married a Chennai-born Auditor Aparajith Jayaraman at MRC Kalyanamandabam which is positioned in Chennai. It used to be an organized marriage. Their marriage lifestyles didn’t pass smartly. She introduced that she is not more in a marital courting by way of Twitter on twelfth September 2015. Within the 12 months 2015, She made her comeback in Tamil cinema throughout the film “Oh Kadhal Kanmani“. In the similar 12 months, She joined as an RJ in Large FM. She could also be web hosting some particular methods on Vijay TV.

VJ Ramya Subramanian Wiki

Title Ramya Actual Title Ramya Subramanian Nickname VJ Ramya Occupation VJ, Actress Date of Beginning 30 July 1986 Age 34 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Subramanian

Mom: Vasanthi Marital Standing Married (Divorced) Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband Aparjith Jayaraman (M. 2014 – 2015) Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate in Journalism and Mass Conversation Faculty PSBB Faculty School M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Ladies, Chennai, India Leisure pursuits Studying Books, Writing, Exercise Beginning Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Ramya Subramanian Motion pictures Listing

This is all new upcoming films listing of VJ Ramya,

Mozhi

Mankatha

O Kadhal Kanmani

Massu Engira Masilamani

Vanamagan

Recreation Over

Aadai

Grasp

Sangathalaivan (2021)

