Rana Daggubati Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, know Who Miheeka Bajaj is

Rana Daggubati Baahubali actor took his social deal with on Tuesday night and opened up about her love his girlfriend, Miheeka Bajaj, to the world.

Actor Rana posted an image along with his fiance and talked about that she mentioned sure to his marriage proposal.

Who is Rana Daggubati girlfriend

Rana Daggubati girlfriend is Miheeka Bajaj.

Who is Miheeka Bajaj

She is the founding father of an occasion administration firm, Dew Drop Design Studio.

An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological College, her mom “Bunty Bajaj,” started off with occasion administration enterprise and steadily moved into jewelry designing. She was additionally one of many prime marriage ceremony décor planners in India.

After pursuing her Diploma in inside design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai, She did her Grasp’s Diploma on the Chelsea College of Artwork and Design in London.

She assisted her mom a few years earlier than beginning up her enterprise. In 2017, she established her personal occasion administration firm, Dew Drop Design Studio.

She states that cooking is considered one of her favorite hobbies. She loves studying books, likes writing sometimes, and loves every part about presents, from the presentation to seek out the aptest present to fill the individual’s preferences.

She plans to begin an organization devoted to luxurious gifting sooner or later.

Her brother owns the Home of Stars in Mumbai and he or she has completed the decor of the venue. It is India’s first Bollywood primarily based indoor attraction in Mumbai and has recreated scenes from iconic Bollywood motion pictures.

Because of her enterprise, She usually travels between Hyderabad and Mumbai. Throughout an interview with ‘You & I’ journal, she mentioned, “Hyderabad retains me sane and in contact with my roots. It’s such a heat and loving metropolis with fantastic people who I’ve grown up with. Most individuals in Hyderabad are like prolonged household greater than associates. Mumbai, then again, conjures up me immensely and always has me on the go. Town’s vitality additionally fees you as much as work more durable and obtain all of the targets you’ve set out for your self.”

She has been shuffling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for round 10 years now and says that each the cities are equally near her coronary heart.

