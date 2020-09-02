Ranchi administration became cautious due to Lalu, visitors will have 14 days quarantine

Jharkhand: RJD leaders and workers are reaching Ranchi to meet party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for the ticket hope in Bihar assembly elections. Because of this, Lalu’s busyness has increased a lot nowadays. Corona Guideline is being violated in Ranchi due to people reaching Ranch from Bihar to meet Lalu in such numbers. Also Read – Bihar: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi gives a big blow to Mahagathbandhan, announces joining NDA

The leaders of the opposition parties are tightening up the number of people who have come to meet Lalu, after which the Ranchi administration has become cautious. After this, the district administration has said that whoever comes to meet Lalu will be quarantined for 14 days.

Ranchi district administration has quarantined RJD MLA Samata Devi of Barachatti in Bihar for 14 days. ADM Law and Order Akhilesh Sinha told that without permission, she reached Ranchi and wanted to meet Lalu Yadav. Due to the protocol of Kovid-19, the administration has quarantined them for 14 days. Samata Devi is a RJD MLA from Barachatti in Gaya.

This decision can prove to be a big hurdle for those visiting the RJD chief due to this strictness of the Ranchi district administration. Because meeting Lalu Yadav will not be easy now. Compliance with the applicable government guidelines to prevent corona infection will now be applied to those who meet Lalu.

In this regard, DC Chitra Ranjan told that those who come to Jharkhand from other states will have to quarantine under the guidelines issued by the government. He said that those who come to meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and if they do not contact the administration for this, they will also be quarantined.