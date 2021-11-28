Randal Willars won bronze from the 3-meter springboard at the Cali Pan American Games

Randal Willars won bronze at the Pan American Games in Cali Colombia (Photo: Carlos Ortega / EFE)

The Mexican diver Randal Willars conquered this afternoon his second medal at the Pan American Games from Junior from Cali, Colombia. This time, it was a bronze medal with which he rose to the podium to be recognized for obtaining third place behind him American Quentin Henninger and the cuban Laydel Dominguez. The Hernando Botero O’byrne pools witnessed the actions.

Randal did not start in the best way in his first dives and that could have cost him positions, since he fell to the third rung. At first dive he performed scored 48.05 points by the judges. Later, in the final rounds executed two dives of 3.5 and 3.4 degrees of difficulty, which was enough to obtain 78.75 and 76.50 rating, respectively. In this way, he regained territory and was able to hang the distinctive tan with 404.40 units.

The athlete of the USA it was not very far, because he obtained 414.65 finals, while that of Cuba got 408.35 total units. In the coming days he will look for the gold so that the anthem of his nation resounds in the facilities of the South American country. Three years ago, the athlete declared that one of the most emotional sensations for a diver was to hear the honors of his nation’s flag.

Randal Willer obtained his second medal in the Pan American Games of Junior Cali Valle 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @SEDENAMX)

“Winning a medal and being played the Mexican anthem makes you proud, is what makes you get goosebumps and that is where you are proud of being Mexican, “he said to the news agency EFE at the Youth Olympic Games based in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires.

Tomorrow he will have the opportunity to get first place in the Pan American Games in coffee-growing territory. The test will be one of the Aztec’s specialties, since the springboard of 10 meters will guard it to see their performances. Previously in 2018 suffered an injury from that height and took him away from the pools for a while. Thus, the member of the Mexican Army and Air Force He recently added that his goal is to win a gold medal to qualify for the Pan American Seniors. Since “It is a great opportunity,” he commented.

Yesterday, Willars got the silver medal in the mixed teams category from the 3 meters high. Therefore, if you want to boast of having obtained the medals of the three different colors, you will have to prevail on Sunday from 10 meters high.

Randal Willars won the bronze medal at the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games (Photo: Handout / REUTERS)

“The experience has been beautiful. People have received the Mexican team with a good attitude. We are proud to be in the first Junior Pan American Games From Cali. I am proud to be able to represent my country, put up the name of where I was born and know that many people follow me ”, he added.

It should be remembered that, although he is one year older and a young diver, the one born in Mexico City can already boast of having achieved the gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires, Argentina 2018 and in the Grand Prix Madrid, Spain 2017. The Wonder child He has won it all when it comes to National Olympics and National Championships.

At an early age he began to jump off the platforms and it is something that he recalls with enthusiasm: “At the age of six I started diving (before I was swimming) I really liked adrenaline. From that moment I kept practicing that and it is the sport that I love ”.

KEEP READING:

América vs Pumas: where and when to see the Classical Capitalino in the quarterfinals

Gennady Golovkin said he knew the secret to beat Canelo Álvarez

The millionaire donation that Eddy Reynoso announced for each goal scored by Atlas vs Rayados