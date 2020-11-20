Randall Miller Cites COVID Diagnosis in Move to Delay Hearing

Director Randall Miller has requested a Georgia choose to as soon as once more delay his probation listening to, noting that he just lately examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Miller is on probation for involuntary manslaughter in reference to the 2014 demise of Sarah Jones, a digicam assistant who was killed in a prepare crash on the set of the movie “Midnight Rider.” Underneath the phrases of his sentence, Miller was not to function a director for a interval of 10 years.

Nonetheless, Miller directed a movie known as “Larger Grounds” in Serbia in 2019. When officers had been alerted to the venture final spring, they accused Miller of violating his probation.

The listening to was initially scheduled for June however has been repeatedly delayed. It’s now set for Nov. 30. On Monday afternoon, Miller’s attorneys knowledgeable Choose Anthony Harrison that Miller had examined optimistic for COVID-19 and couldn’t journey for at the least three weeks.

“For the foregoing causes, Randall Miller requests that the courtroom postpone the listening to on the Movement to Revoke probation till it’s secure for him to journey, and for the opposite indispensable witnesses and legal professionals to attend the courtroom proceedings,” Miller’s attorneys wrote.

The prosecutor, Chief Assistant D.A. John Johnson, took the weird step of opposing the request in a submitting on Tuesday. Johnson stated that Miller had been searching for repeated delays in order to work out a decision with the Jones household.

“That seems now to have been a sham,” Johnson wrote, noting that the case was scheduled to be heard on Nov. 12 through video convention, after which postponed to Nov. 30 in order that the events might attend in individual. “That is once more a sham and a fraud on the Court docket.”

Johnson additionally alleged that Miller has been afforded particular therapy, and that that is the primary time in 43 years {that a} courtroom in Wayne County, Ga., has held a listening to on whether or not the state probation division might acquire an arrest warrant.

“The State means that there are a whole bunch of probationers that might have liked to have been handled the identical and ready to keep out of courtroom for six months pending a listening to simply on the problem of whether or not a warrant would challenge,” Johnson wrote. “Enough preparations will be made for the defendant to attend the listening to remotely and different counsel to be current or attend remotely additionally.”

The choose has but to rule on the request for a continuance.

Miller’s attorneys have famous that the phrases of his probation forbade him from serving as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with duty for security in any movie manufacturing.” They’ve argued that the time period may very well be understood to enable him to work as a director as long as another person was put in cost of security.

In a ruling in July, Harrison rejected that interpretation.

“When it imposed this particular situation on Miller’s sentence, it was the Court docket’s intent that Miller be expressly prohibited from serving in any of the roles delineated — director, first assistant director, or any supervisor with duty for worker security,” the choose wrote.