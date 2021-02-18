Randall Miller Did Not Violate Probation, Judge Rules

A Georgia choose on Wednesday determined to not ship Randall Miller again to jail for taking pictures a film in 2019, however warned the director to not make any extra movies for the rest of his sentence.

Miller is on probation for the 2014 demise of digital camera assistant Sarah Jones, who was killed in a practice crash on the set of “Midnight Rider.” Miller pleaded responsible to involuntary manslaughter and served a yr in jail in Wayne County, Ga. The choose, Anthony Harrison, additionally sentenced Miller to 10 years of probation, throughout which he was to not work as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with duty for security in any movie manufacturing.”

Native prosecutors moved final yr to revoke Miller’s probation, after studying that Miller had directed a brand new movie, “Greater Grounds,” in Serbia, London and Colombia in 2019. At a prolonged listening to on Wednesday, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Lawyer Keith Higgins argued that Miller displayed “inexcusable carelessness” in taking pictures the movie with out checking first with Georgia authorities.

“As a substitute of asking for permission, he did what he wished to do, and now comes earlier than the court docket asking for forgiveness,” Higgins mentioned.

Miller and his attorneys have mentioned that they believed that he was allowed to direct a movie, as long as he was not accountable for security. Miller mentioned that the primary assistant director, Jason Allen, was designated because the particular person accountable for security.

On the listening to, the protection referred to as a number of witnesses, together with Miller’s California parole officer, his sister, and his father-in-law, who every testified that was additionally their understanding. Miller additionally testified that that was how he understood the time period.

“I’m actually sorry that I misunderstood you,” Miller instructed the choose, showing remotely by way of WebEx. “I apologize for my ignorance.”

At one level within the listening to, protection lawyer Ed Garland cross-examined the lead prosecutor, John Johnson, about their plea negotiations in March 2015. The protection appealed to linguistic arguments, with Garland arguing that the modifier “with duty for security” will need to have referred to every time period within the sequence beneath the foundations of the English language.

“We converse in frequent phrases,” Johnson countered. “Once we say you can’t be a director, that’s what it means.”

Harrison made clear that he meant the sentence to imply that Miller couldn’t work as a director beneath any circumstances in the course of his probation. However he denied the prosecution’s movement to revoke probation, on the grounds that Miller might have been confused. He made it clear, nonetheless, that Miller stays sure by the phrases going ahead.

“You’re to not act as a director, interval,” Harrison mentioned.

Jones was killed, and a number of other others had been severely injured, in a practice collision on a railroad trestle close to Jesup, Ga. The “Midnight Rider” crew had positioned itself on the bridge to get a shot, with out getting the approval of the railroad firm.

Jones’ father, Richard Jones, attended the listening to in particular person on Wednesday. He mentioned he was dissatisfied within the final result.

“I really feel like he actually has by no means accepted duty for what occurred that day,” Jones mentioned. “I actually don’t want him ailing will. I solely need him to just accept duty for the half he took in Sarah’s demise, and settle for the ramifications of it.”

Prompted by the prosecutor, Miller provided an apology to the Jones household.

“I’m so sorry to you,” he mentioned. “I give it some thought on daily basis, and never a second goes by that I don’t take into consideration what occurred that day and want I might change it. All I need to do is deliver good issues into the world, and make good motion pictures which have one thing essential to say.”

“Greater Grounds” has but to be launched. It was funded by a big belief that seeks to advertise veganism, and which has financed a number of pro-vegan documentaries. Michael Smith, an Atlanta legal professional who represents the belief, testified that he reached out to Miller as a result of he admired one in all his earlier movies, “Bottle Shock,” concerning the California wine business, and wished him to make one thing related for the vegan trigger.

“I wished it to be not preachy,” Smith mentioned. “A whole lot of vegan movie content material crams being vegan down your throat. I wished it to be extra mild and full of life and welcoming.”

Miller instructed the court docket that he had struggled to seek out any work after being launched from jail. He mentioned tried to seek out instructing jobs, and had no luck, and that many within the business didn’t need to work with him because of the notoriety of his case.

“There was an inordinate quantity of press,” he mentioned. “I clearly agreed to serve time in jail that was well-known… Sure producers wouldn’t name me or present curiosity in me.”

He mentioned he made lower than $20,000 over a four-year interval, and needed to get loans from family members.

The listening to had been repeatedly delayed, most just lately as a consequence of Miller’s prognosis with COVID-19.