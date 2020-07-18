Randall Miller Probation Hearing Delayed Again

A Georgia choose has once more delayed a listening to on whether or not director Randall Miller violated his probation by capturing a movie in Serbia, as attorneys search to barter a deal on the difficulty.

Miller was set to seem earlier than Decide Anthony L. Harrison on July 22. However on Thursday, the choose agreed to postpone the listening to in order that Miller’s attorneys might work out an settlement with native prosecutors.

The director pleaded responsible in March 2015 to involuntary manslaughter in reference to the deadly 2014 practice crash on the set of his movie “Midnight Rider.” Below the settlement, Miller served a 12 months in jail and agreed to not work as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with accountability for security in any movie manufacturing” for a interval of 10 years.

However final summer season, Miller directed a brand new movie, “Greater Grounds,” in Serbia, with some location capturing in the UK and Colombia. The movie is now in post-production.

Phrase of the venture started to flow into among the many Georgia movie group this spring. Following an outcry, the Georgia Division of Group Supervision decided that Miller had violated his probation. A listening to was initially set for June 17, after which postponed to July 22.

Miller’s attorneys interpreted his probation time period to permit him to direct a movie, as long as another person was answerable for security. The primary assistant director of “Greater Grounds” was designated because the particular person in control of security.

However in a three-page order on July 10, Harrison clarified that Miller was forbidden from directing a movie below any circumstances during his probation.

“When it imposed this particular situation on Miller’s sentence, it was the Courtroom’s intent that Miller be expressly prohibited from serving in any of the roles delineated — director, first assistant director, or any supervisor with accountability for worker security,” the choose wrote.

In mild of the choose’s order, Miller’s lawyer requested the court docket to postpone the July 22 listening to in an effort to permit for negotiations with prosecutors.

“As soon as we attain a decision to this matter with the State, we current the identical to the Courtroom for approval,” wrote the lawyer, Tracy Alan Brown.

Harrison agreed to take the matter off the court docket’s calendar pending an settlement between the events.