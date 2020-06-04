Randall Miller to Go Before Judge on Alleged Probation Violation – Variety

Randall Miller is anticipated to seem earlier than a decide to reply whether or not he violated his probation by directing a movie in Serbia final yr.

Miller pleaded responsible to involuntary manslaughter in reference to the 2014 dying of digicam assistant Sarah Jones on the set of “Midnight Rider.” Jones was killed and 6 others had been injured in a collision with a practice whereas capturing a scene on a bridge close to Jesup, Ga.

Miller served a yr in jail. Underneath the phrases of his probation, he was ordered not to work as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with duty for security in any movie manufacturing” for a interval of 10 years.

Miller is presently in post-production on “Greater Grounds,” a movie a few barista competitors that he shot primarily in Serbia final yr. He and his legal professional, Ed Garland, stated that he was allowed to achieve this as a result of he designated another person — first assistant director Jason Allen — as being in control of security.

Richard Jones, the daddy of Sarah Jones, advised Variety that he alerted the prosecutor’s workplace concerning the movie in early March, however didn’t hear again. Final week, phrase of the challenge started to flow into within the Georgia movie neighborhood.

“Varied folks began calling the district legal professional’s workplace,” Jones stated. “That’s what bought it going, I assume.”

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Lawyer’s workplace and the Georgia Division of Neighborhood Supervision concluded final week that the movie does quantity to a probation violation.

The DCS has the facility to challenge an arrest warrant. However on Wednesday, a spokesman stated the decide within the case is working to set a date for Miller to seem within the courtroom in Georgia, which might remove the necessity for an arrest.

If the decide concludes that Miller violated his probation, he may face a spread of penalties, together with sanctions or additional restrictions to his probation phrases.

The information of Miller’s new challenge sparked outrage amongst below-the-line employees in Georgia.

“We’re furious,” Bruce Williamson, a board member of IATSE Native 491, stated final week. “This could not have occurred.”

Richard Jones has additionally requested the Administrators Guild of America to expel Miller, however stated he has not gotten a response. The DGA has not responded to requests for remark.

This story has been up to date with remark from Richard Jones.