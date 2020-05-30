Randall Miller Violated Probation by Shooting New Movie, Officials Say – Variety

Georgia officers have decided that director Randall Miller violated his probation by capturing a film in Serbia final yr, in line with the state’s Division of Neighborhood Supervision.

Miller is on probation after pleading responsible to involuntary manslaughter in 2015 within the dying of digital camera assistant Sarah Jones. Jones was killed in a collision with a freight prepare whereas capturing a scene for the movie “Midnight Rider” on a bridge close to Jesup, Ga., in February 2014.

Miller, the director of the movie, served a yr in jail. His probation barred him from working as a “director, first assistant director or supervisor with accountability for security in any movie manufacturing” for 10 years.

Miller shot an impartial movie, “Greater Grounds,” in Serbia, London and Colombia final yr. The brand new mission got here to the eye of Georgia authorities this week, after information started to flow into among the many Georgia filming neighborhood.

“After a radical overview of the case and collaboration with our companions in regulation enforcement, it has been decided that Mr. Miller’s actions end in a violation of his probation,” mentioned Brian Tukes, a spokesman for the Division of Neighborhood Supervision, in a press release.

Tukes didn’t say what the following step could be, however the workplace can search a warrant for Miller’s arrest.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Legal professional’s workplace was alerted to the brand new movie by Jones’ household, mentioned Mark Spaulding, a spokesman for the workplace. The workplace has requested the DCS to situation an arrest warrant, he mentioned.

Miller’s legal professional, Ed Garland, beforehand advised Variety that his understanding was that Miller was allowed to direct a movie, as long as another person was given accountability for security. Miller obtained a number of authorized opinions supporting that conclusion, and advised Variety that the mission was shot with the sign-off of the Administrators Guild of America and different trade unions.

Garland didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Friday.