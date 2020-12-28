Randy Alexander Useless: Veteran Music Publicist Was 62

Veteran publicist Randy Alexander, founder and CEO of Randex Communications and a longtime presence on the Philadelphia and New Jersey music scene, died Sunday (Dec. 27) after a four-month battle with late-stage pancreatic most cancers. He was 62.

Information of his passing was shared on a not too long ago created GoFundMe web page by fellow publicist and pal, Renee Pfefer.

Wrote Pfefer: “He started his new journey peacefully in his residence in Marlton, New Jersey surrounded by his household. The phrases don’t exist that may start to specific the gratitude to you all who’ve donated and prayed for him.”

Through the years, Alexander represented an unusually extensive 123 of performers, together with “Saturday Evening Reside”s alum Joe Piscopo, laborious rock legends Deep Purple, jam-band Disco Biscuits and Philly’s groundbreaking R&B hitmakers Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff. He did intensive work for the Asbury Park, New Jersey-based Mild of Day Basis, which is devoted to Parkinson’s Illness schooling and analysis, in addition to the Philadelphia Music Alliance and different metropolis organizations.

Earlier than shifting into public relations he spent practically 20 years as a journalist, working as an leisure reporter at New Jersey’s the Trenton Occasions and the Courier-Put up. Early in his profession, he wrote a couple of younger Jon Bon Jovi recording within the studio, offered protection of Reside Help and reported on the tenth anniversary of Elvis Presley’s dying on an prolonged mission to Memphis and Tupelo, Miss., to discover and uncover the roots of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. His protection of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the usA. tour was included within the 1996 biography “Glory Days,” written by Dave Marsh.

As a PR strategist, Alexander was a member of the Leisure Publicists Skilled Society and Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, an govt board member of the Philadelphia Music Alliance (Philadelphia Stroll of Fame) and a participant in Grammy within the Faculties as a member of the Recording Academy. A 2013 invited visitor speaker of the Kresge Artist Fellows in Detroit, he additionally was a frequent visitor lecturer in college lecture rooms, in addition to moderator or panelist as such conferences as SXSW and CMJ Music Marathon.

Alexander’s profession additionally included tv and radio. He made a cameo on ABC’s “One Life to Reside” and was Philadelphia bureau chief for cable trade commerce Multichannel Information. He additionally edited two nationwide cable guides revealed by TVSM and was a daily video reviewer for Dwelling Viewer journal in addition to a member of the Tv Critics Affiliation in Los Angeles and New York.

Alexander began his profession in North American professional and faculty sports activities press containers as an Amfax Communications correspondent protecting championship occasions for the NFL, NHL and Main League Baseball. Whereas nonetheless in faculty, he switched from sports activities to leisure on the Philadelphia Journal, a sports- and entertainment-oriented every day tabloid. A Philadelphia native, Alexander earned a bachelor of arts diploma in Journalism with a Information-Editorial focus from Temple College’s Annenberg Faculty of Communications and Theater, and was additionally a graduate of Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Penn.

He’s survived by his spouse, Randi, daughter Zoe and son Harrison, the latter of whom not too long ago wrote on Fb of his father’s most cancers: “It’s the most devastating and coronary heart crushing illness to be introduced upon somebody and their household, particularly to somebody who has been the best possible father. He’s essentially the most selfless, resilient, and hard-working individual I do know and has offered nothing however love and energy for me and my household.”

Tributes on social media from these within the trade additionally word a beloved colleague with whom they shared many memorable experiences.