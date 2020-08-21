Randy Rainbow Apologizes For Past Racist and Transphobic Tweets

Replace: Comic Randy Rainbow apologized on Thursday afternoon after previous tweets resurfaced on-line by which he makes use of racist and transphobic language.

In an interview with The Advocate journal, he stated that the decade-old tweets have been made in his “maiden quest to be humorous.” Rainbow additional defined, “I’m extremely sorry. I’d by no means deliberately do something to harm anybody. I realized a few years in the past, over the past decade, that there are issues that you simply should be delicate about. There are points that I used to be not conscious of again then. In 2010, we weren’t anyplace close to the place we are actually.”

He insisted he has by no means been racist or transphobic. “I’m a homosexual Jew who was introduced up in a really open, accepting household,” he informed the journal. “There may be not a racist or illiberal bone in my physique. After I say that I’ve advanced with the instances, I imply that my comedy has. I didn’t must be taught to not be racist or transphobic as a result of I by no means was.”

Rainbow, who identifies as homosexual, is most well-known for his parody songs and political spoofs focusing on Donald Trump. Although a lot of his content material comes from his YouTube channel, he appeared on an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2018 and was nominated for an Emmy award for excellent quick kind 123 collection in 2019 and 2020.

Nonetheless, a spreadsheet circulating on Twitter, containing over 60 now-deleted tweets primarily from 2010 and 2011, has tremendously upset lots of his followers. Within the tweets, Rainbow often makes use of stereotypes of Black, Latino, Asian, Jewish, transgender and lesbian individuals as punchlines.

Rainbow wrote a minimum of 20 tweets portraying Black individuals in a unfavourable mild, usually generalizing that they have been rowdy, harmful criminals.

.

Rainbow additionally retweeted a tweet from rapper Kanye West by which he used the n-word, writing above it “U sound like my grandmother!”

Latinos have been additionally known as lazy criminals. In a single painful try at ironic humor, Rainbow wrote: “Thank god I’m not Mexican, or all this laziness of mine may elicit some offensive ethnic stereotyping. Folks might be merciless.”

Rainbow additionally made enjoyable of Asian individuals, particularly mentioning their small stature, and even commenting on the dimensions of their penises.

.Though Rainbow was born right into a Jewish household, Jewish individuals have been additionally a sufferer of Rainbow’s jokes. “Comedy is so delicate. One improper phrase and a joke can offend a whole group of individuals. Particularly with soiled jews,” Rainbow tweeted. “I imply jokes! Soiled jokes!”

Lastly, Rainbow usually dehumanized his fellow members of the LGBTQ+ group, utilizing the offensive phrase “tranny” to explain a transgender particular person and furthering stereotypes of masculine lesbians. In a single notably offensive occasion, Rainbow wrote: “If I coulda been, I woulda been. And that’s transgenderism.”