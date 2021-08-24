Rane’s commentary created a ruckus in Maharashtra: Stone-pelting effigy, hen thief as a substitute of slap, watch VIDEO

Maharashtra Politics: Controversy is deepening after Union Minister Narayan Rane’s objectionable remarks on Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In Dadar space of ​​Mumbai the place Shiv Sainiks have publish posters in opposition to Narayan Rane, during which Kobandi Chor is written this means that – Rooster thief. Previous, Shiv Sena employees pelted stones on the BJP celebration place of job in Nashik and raised slogans in opposition to Union Minister Narayan Rane.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Politics: Ruckus over ‘slap’ in Maharashtra, Narayan Rane mentioned – I didn’t dedicate crime, Shiv Sena wrote to PM

On the identical time, Rane supporters and Shiv Sena employees clashed in Mumbai and stones had been thrown at every different from each the edges. Shiv Sena employees additionally pelted stones in entrance of Rane’s bungalow in Juhu. When the police acted after the stone pelting incident, a conflict broke out between Shiv Sena employees, BJP employees and the police as Shiv Sena employees marched against the place of abode of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Order for the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane, this used to be mentioned for CM Uddhav Thackeray, know

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A conflict breaks out amid Shiv Sena employees, BJP employees and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena employees marched against Union Minister Narayan Rane’s place of abode. Union Minister Narayan Rane had given a commentary in opposition to CM Uddhav Thackeray the day gone by. %.twitter.com/TezjDGGqAb – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Mumbai Police has began arresting many Shiv Sainiks and Rane supporters. Alternatively, a mall in Pune has additionally been vandalized. In Mahad, Shiv Sainiks burnt Rane’s effigy and in Chiplun additionally Shiv Sainiks and BJP employees (Narayan Rane supporters) got here head to head. There the Shiv Sainiks tore the posters of Narayan Rane. Shiv Sainiks burnt an effigy of Narayan Rane in Raigad. Additionally Learn – Mumbai Information: Most sensible fashion and actress stuck in intercourse racket, used to fee Rs 2 lakh for two hours

Stones thrown at BJP place of job in Nashik

Actually, Narayan Rane, whilst giving a arguable commentary on Uddhav Thackeray, had mentioned to slap him. After the arguable commentary of Narayan Rane, Shiv Sainiks have began demonstrations at other puts. Shiv Sena employees have demanded the elimination of Rane from the submit of minister.

Right here, Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane wrote in a tweet that, ‘There may be information that participants of Yuva Sena were requested to gather out of doors our Juhu place of abode, both the Mumbai Police must prevent them from going there or no matter else is there. If it occurs, it’ll now not be our duty. Don’t dare to visit the lion’s den. We will be able to be ready.