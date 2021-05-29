Rang De Telugu Film | ZEE5 | Nithiin

Move Rang De Film On-line: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh with romantic comedy drama premieres from June 12 at the virtual platform ZEE5. Filmmaker Venky Atluri wrote and directed the movie and it’s produced via Suryadevara Naga Vamsi underneath Sithara Entertainments.

The movie Rang De Telugu won an enormous reaction and grabbed the field place of business collections in theaters. Now the creators of the movie introduced the movie to a virtual platform to achieve each and every nook and goal the target audience. It’s now not the primary time that ZEE5 has premiered films and sequence on-line, it has an enormous selection of films, together with The Energy, Agent Bairava, Romeo Juliet and extra. The direct liberate of the Tamil movie Malaysia to Amnesia additionally not too long ago premiered.

Rang De Film (2021) Complete main points

Watch the total main points of the film Rang De,

Film title: Rang De

Forged: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh, Naresh, Kausalya and extra

Director: Venky Atluri

To be had: ZEE5

High Ministers from: June 12, 2021

Language: Telugu

