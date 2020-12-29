Rangarlia was celebrating with wife Aashiq at home, husband suddenly arrived and a big incident happened

A heart-wrenching case has emerged from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Here, seeing a wife with her lover, she considered her husband, lost her temper and murdered her lover. Actually the incident is of Sarsaul of Bannadevi police station. Husband’s name is Sundar Lal. Apart from wife Kamlesh, there are 2 sons in the house. Sundar Lal works in a factory, in such a situation, he reached home ahead of time. Also Read – In the desire to become rich, kidnapped the child first, then cut off his nose and ears and nails

If the news is to be believed, then in the beautiful red night, the holiday lake reached home early. When he reached home, he found both his children playing outside and the door of the house was also open. After this, Sundar went inside and saw what he saw and flew his senses. Wife Kamlesh was with her lover, seeing which the husband lost his temper and picked up the bat kept in the house and started beating the lover.

During this time, the woman made several unsuccessful attempts to drive away her lover, but the door of the house was closed by Sundar, after which he hit the young man in the head with a cricket bat. He died due to severe head injury. Seeing a quarrel in the house, the son ran towards the police post and told the whole matter in the police station. When the police reached the news of the case, by that time the lover had died, the deceased has been identified on the basis of the documents received from his pocket.

According to the police, the deceased Vikas, 24 years old, lived in Noida. For the post mortem of the deceased’s dead body, the police has taken the husband and wife into custody. According to the police inspector, his wife had illegitimate relations with Vikas. The husband saw his wife celebrating Rangalia with his eyes, after which she murdered in anger.