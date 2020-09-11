Range Media Partners Mounts Music Division With Matt Graham

Range Media Partners, the splashy new administration enterprise led by a number of former brokers from the massive 4 Hollywood expertise retailers, has arrange a music division.

The group has tapped Matt Graham, the founder and president of L.A.-based BRND MGMT, to run the unit together with his companion Jack Minihan. BRND centered on administration and model growth, and brings with them purchasers together with Grammy-nominated acts like nation group Midland, rapper Wale, and EDM star Nicky Romero.

Different BRND managers becoming a member of the brand new firm embody Jordan Dettmer, Stephanie Marks, Alicia Mathews, and affiliate Isaac Zepeda. Previous to forming BRND, Graham was one of many preliminary members of Scooter Braun Initiatives, serving as senior supervisor. He’s additionally consulted at Awesomeness TV and Netflix.

“In difficult instances like these, artists want forward-thinking companions to assist navigate the numerous methods by which to monetize their creativity and diversify their companies,” Graham mentioned.

Range co-founder Jack Whigham mentioned “Matt is a pacesetter inside the music trade and has a powerful status for his character, style and work ethic. Whereas watching him construct his personal administration firm, we have been blown away by how he represented his purchasers in such a dynamic manner, with a deep understanding of the music enterprise, but additionally an actual knack for movie, TV and brand-building.”

With touring shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Graham and Minihan pivoted their enterprise to search out new alternatives for purchasers. Along with creating and negotiating e-book offers, E-sports partnerships and radio reveals, the group oversaw the manufacturing of “One other World,” a groundbreaking 3D livestream expertise with Romero. In addition they brokered a guest-starring function for rapper Wale within the third season of the Starz drama “American Gods,” and launched Insolito, a brand new tequila model from the nation music group Midland.

Graham joins the group of Range Media Partners that features Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Wealthy Prepare dinner, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Lucinda Moorhead, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Whigham.

Range Media Partners is supported by a considerable minority funding led by Level72 Ventures, the early-stage enterprise capital agency based by Steve Cohen, with participation from former New York Knicks Coach David Fizdale, former Microsoft CMO Mich Mathews-Spradlin, and Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney.