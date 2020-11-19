Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: ​​PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to Rani Laxmibai, said- these are our source of inspiration

Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: Today is the birthday of the great freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to him and said that his valor saga will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. Also Read – PM Modi called US elected President Joe Biden congratulations, talks between the two leaders on these issues

PM Modi tweeted, “Woe to Veerangana Rani Laxmibai, who showed amazing valor in the first battle of independence, on her birth anniversary. His valor will always be an inspiration for the countrymen. ” Also Read – Amit Shah’s warning- ‘Gupkar Gang’ should follow the national sentiment, otherwise …

Maharani Laxmibai was born on 19 November 1835 in Kashi. In childhood, she was known as Manubai. He was married to King Gangadhar Rao of Jhansi. He sacrificed his life in the freedom struggle while fighting with the British. Also Read – Brics Summit: PM Modi and Xi Chinfing to be ‘face-to-face’ again today amidst tension on LAC

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote – Rani Laxmibai, with her amazing valor and might, shook the foundation of English rule and wrote a golden chapter in Indian history. His sacrifice and heroic stories still awaken the spirit of patriotism all over India. Salutes him on the birth anniversary of Queen Laxmibai, the great heroine of the revolution of 1857.