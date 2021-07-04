Ranji Trophy 2021-22 And Different Home Tournaments To Get started From November 16, Over 2100 Video games Scheduled | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 3: The BCCI will behavior all its home tournaments throughout age-groups with the coveted Ranji Trophy, beginning on November 16, being the marquee match a few of the 2127 suits scheduled for 2021-22 season. Ultimate season, the BCCI couldn’t behavior any age-group event and used to be compelled to cancel the Ranji Trophy because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Then again, a full-fledged home season will happen this 12 months with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 being held from October 20 and the Nationwide One-Day Championship for Vijay Hazare Trophy being scheduled from February 23, 2022.

“The season will start on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Girls’s One Day League and can be adopted via the Senior Girls’s One Day Challenger Trophy, which can happen from October 27, 2021,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah mentioned in a media unlock. India’s Home Cricket Season to Get started in October, Ranji Trophy to Be Performed from November to February 2022.

The general of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy can be performed on November 12, 2021.

The coveted Ranji Trophy can be performed in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ultimate will happen on March 26, 2022.

“The BCCI is assured of internet hosting the home season with well being and protection of gamers and all other people concerned being paramount,” the remark additional learn.

