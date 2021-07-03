Ranjini (Karthi Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Daughter, Footage

Ranjini is the spouse of main actor Karthik Sivakumar. Karthi is a well-liked actor in Kollywood (Tamil) business. He’s the second one son of veteran actor Sivakumar and the more youthful brother of actor Surya. On 3 July 2011, Karthi married Ranjani Chinnaswamy, who graduated with a grasp’s level in English literature from Stella Maris School, Chennai. She is supportive and assured about Karthi’s profession which permits him to polish within the box he’s running in. Karthi and Ranjini rejoice their marriage ceremony on 03 July.

Karthi and Ranjini blessed with child boy and named him “KANDHAN”. The actor himself shared the inside track on his Twitter maintain.

Ranjini Karthi Main points

Ranjini Karthi was once born and taken up in Erode. She was once a gold medallist in Grasp of Arts in English Literature from Stella Mari’s School, Vandalur, Chennai. On 29 April 2011, She was once engaged to a well-liked actor Karthi at Ranjani’s local village, Goundampalayam in Erode District, and the marriage was once held on the CODISSIA industry honest advanced in Coimbatore. Ranjani Chinnaswamy married Karthi on 3 July 2011 and gave delivery to a daughter named Umayaal, born on 11 January 2013.

Actor Karthi is the second one son of actor Sivakumar and his spouse Lakshmi. He has two siblings; an elder brother, Suriya, a number one actor within the Tamil movie business, and a more youthful sister named Brindha. Tamil movie actress Jyothika is Karthi’s sister-in-law.

Karthi Spouse Ranjini Biography

[su_table]

Identify Ranjini
Actual Identify Ranjini Karthi
Nickname Ranjini
Occupation Industrialist
Date of Beginning But to be Up to date
Age But to be Up to date
Father Identify Chinnaswamy
Mom Identify Jothi Meenakshi
Peak But to be Up to date
Weight But to be Up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification English literature
College But to be Up to date
School Stella Mari’s School, Vandalur, Chennai
Spare time activities Biking, Studying Books, Lengthy Riding, and Listening Song
Place of origin Goundam Palayam, Erode
Nationality Indian
Married Sure
Husband Identify Karthi
Present Town Chennai, India

[/su_table]

Karthi Spouse Ranjini Pictures

Take a look at the newest pictures of Karthi Spouse Ranjini,

